Nkula Cocktail & Wine Bar is Cape Town's first black-owned wine bar
Image: Supplied

If you’re a Capetonian and had swapped out Long Street’s strip of iconic coffee shops and bars for the new and shiny ones on Kloof and Bree, you probably went through a tough adjustment period. One filled with nostalgia and yearning for what was.

Or at least that was my experience. When I moved to Cape Town to work in 2014, going out on Long Street was part of the “young, black professional” package. But the allure of niche hotspots elsewhere in the City Bowl came calling, and I suddenly found myself outgrowing the (in)famous street.

So, when Nkula Cocktail and Wine Bar opened its doors in April, I was excited — could this new premium spot offering so much more than amazing drinks bring Long Street back to its glory days?

“Long Street is one of Cape Town’s most iconic locations, rich in history, culture and movement, but in recent years, it’s also become overlooked or misunderstood,” said founder Simbi Nkula. “We saw an opportunity to revive and reimagine what this street could represent.”

Simbi’s vision for Nkula was born out of a desire to create a space that celebrates the richness of African culture and creativity and amplifies black and brown voices in the wine and cocktail industry. He’s also the founder of the Black Filmmakers Film Festival (BFFF) — a movement and platform he started over a decade ago; and owner of Mama Africa, one of Cape Town’s top pan-African cuisine hotspots (which is right next door to Nkula).

Simbi, alongside brand director Zita de Bruyn and operations manager Malcolm Johani, saw a gap on Long Street for a premium, proudly black-owned destination that offers more than just great drinks. The team is small but dynamic. One of the mixologists is from Democratic Republic of Congo and has worked for some of Cape Town’s go-to places, including Kloof Street House and Talking to Strangers.

The team shares a passion for storytelling, hospitality and celebrating black excellence. “Being solely black-owned is a statement of ownership, pride and empowerment. It’s about changing the narrative and creating a legacy, especially in an industry where many producers and owners are not people of colour,” said Simbi.

Biko Black Wall
Image: Supplied

And how can you not celebrate black excellence without paying homage to Steve Biko, godfather and champion of the Black Consciousness movement? Walk into Nkula bar and you’ll see the Biko Black wall showcasing their most popular wines. “The Biko Black motto is our mission — the idea that black people must reclaim their identity, power and pride and celebrate who we are without apology. In many ways, this is the kind of self-determination and cultural ownership Biko envisioned. His presence is felt in our commitment to excellence and community. This goes beyond wine … it’s about integrity and community.”

Though there’s a visible shift and inclusivity when it comes to winemakers of colour and black- and brown-owned businesses, Simbi feels we still have a long way to go: “There’s a growing sense of community, but there still isn’t enough visibility and support. We’re proud to be part of the shift. We want to continue shining a light on talented winemakers and forging partnerships that uplift. Collaboration over competition is our ethos.”

Patrons can expect a curated experience where everything is carefully considered, from the wine list to the music and the design. “Our menu features a selection of premium local wines and bespoke cocktails, with nods to African flavours and ingredients. The vibe is intimate, lush and Afro-chic — we call it an ‘urban oasis’.”

Bespoke cocktails with nods to African flavours
Image: Supplied

Their selection of wines is based on who they see and who sees them. Some of their offering includes Kumusha Wines by sommelier Tinashe Nyamudoka, Khayelitsha’s Finest Wines by Lindile Ndzaba, the Mosi Wines and Spirits offering by Joseph Dhafana, Aslina Wines by Ntsiki Biyela and M’hudi Wines by the Rangaka family who, in 2003, became the first black family to acquire a wine farm in SA. Ses’fikile Wines will soon be included in the curation. Founded by a former teacher from Gugulethu and aptly translating to “we have arrived”, it’s one Simbi is excited about.

Drinks to try at Nkula

  • Nkula merlot — “Smooth, rich, and proudly local. Our house red is perfect for cool Cape Town evenings, offering depth and warmth in every sip.”
  • The Biko cocktail — “Our bold, reimagined take on an Old Fashioned. It’s complex, smoky and layered with African spices — a drink that embodies the spirit of resilience and refinement.” 
  • Mosi syrah — “A full-bodied red with dark fruit and peppery undertones, ideal for cosy winter days in Cape Town. It’s a wine that wraps you in comfort while still delivering bold flavour.” 
  • Nkula signature cocktail — “It’s a blend of our house Nkula merlot, honey and bourbon. It’s elevated, bold and unexpectedly smooth. The richness of the red wine meets the warmth of the bourbon with just a touch of sweetness from the honey to tie it all together. It’s a drink that tells a story — comforting, layered and distinctly Nkula.”

