The coming together of two great chefs is always a celebration. This one celebrates the culinary storytelling, cultural heritage and local flavours of India and SA. Chef Himanshu Saini of Dubai’s acclaimed Trèsind Studio will welcome SA’s Chef Johannes Richter of KwaZulu-Natal’s The Living Room at Summerhill Guest Estate for a unique cross-continental collaboration, presenting a two-night dining experience on May 31 and June 1.
Blending the rich tapestry of India’s diverse gastronomy with the hyperlocal flavours of KwaZulu-Natal, this one-of-a-kind event promises an immersive journey through the tastes, traditions, and tales of two extraordinary countries.
“It’s an absolute honour to cook alongside Chef Himanshu; his showcasing of India on the global culinary stage is incredibly inspiring,” said Richter who spearheads a sustainability-driven philosophy in an authentic way.
Cross-continental collaboration
SA Chef of the Year Johannes Richter and Best Chef Dubai Himanshu Saini spotlight the vibrant tastes, traditions and tales of India and SA
Image: Supplied
Subcontinental soul
“I’m looking forward to bringing a taste of what we do in KwaZulu-Natal to Trèsind Studio, and sharing the stories of these two beautiful places.”
Recently crowned Chef of the Year at the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards 2025, where The Living Room also earned three stars and the Green Star award for sustainability, Richter is celebrated for his hyper-endemic approach to modern fine dining. He draws inspiration from KwaZulu-Natal’s indigenous ingredients and the region’s rich cultural mosaic, for a multicourse tasting menu that champions biodiversity and leads the charge for sustainable, minimal-waste cuisine.
Image: Supplied
Through contemporary techniques rooted in the traditions of Indian cooking, Saini has redefined perceptions of Indian cuisine — a vision that has earned Trèsind Studio two Michelin stars and 13th place on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In 2024, he was also honoured with three knives and named Best Chef Dubai at The Best Chef Awards, further cementing his global influence and Trèsind Studio’s standing as the world’s best Indian restaurant.
Over the course of the two evenings, diners will experience an exceptional blend of these two culinary landscapes. This collaboration is the first of a two-part series of events; the second collaboration with Chef Himanshu scheduled to take place in South Africa later this year.
