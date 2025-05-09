Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp
Enjoy music, art, gourmet food and wine at the Nirox Winter Sculpture Fair.
There will be major works throughout the park and indoor exhibition spaces marking the legacy of Edoardo Villa and contemporary works by Villa Extraordinary Award winners Nicholas Hlobo, Willem Boshoff, William Kentridge, Serge Alain Nitegeka, Jane Alexander, Jackson Hlungwani and Walter Oltmann.
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra will present a Mother’s Day matinee concert with Italian soprano Greta Doveri from Accademia del Maggio Fiorentino, plus string quartet cameos through the day. The orchestra will be joined by Cape Town-based artist Internet Athi, bringing contemporary compositions to the classical stage.
Cape Wines CellarMasters’ Choice will host tastings and market for selected wines from the Cape including Steenberg Wines (Constantia), Spier Wines (Stellenbosch), Babylonstoren Wines (Franschhoek), Bosman Wines’ Nero (Hermanus) and Waterford Wines (Stellenbosch) with refined pantry accompaniments.
Epicurean Emporium & Bernie’s Bar will provide gourmet Italian food with a full bar.
Date: May 11
Tickets available at www.niroxarts.com at R650 for general admission and R750 for final admission.
Bookings of six qualify for a 10% discount. No charge for children under 10 under parental care to ensure no disruption for other patrons during the performance, but must be ticketed (free) via the booking system.
Time: 10am until sunset
Fit for a queen
Our list of venues compiled for the most important woman in your life this Mother’s Day
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg:
Cyra Restaurant at the Houghton Hotel
Cyra is offering an exclusive five-course menu, served in Chef Candice Philip’s signature style of quiet elegance and refined indulgence. R1,250 per person, including a complimentary glass of bubbles. Optional wine pairing is available.
Date: Sunday, May 11
Bookings via Dineplan.
Image: Supplied
The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg at The Peech Hotel
A long, leisurely lunch awaits mom at The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg, set in the lush, tranquil gardens of The Peech Hotel in Melrose.
Enjoy seven of the Pot Luck Club’s most popular dishes of bold, globally inspired flavours designed for sharing with your loved ones, including all the family favourites. You will receive a Graham Beck bubbles on arrival and a sweet take-home gift for mom.
The Pot Luck Club Restaurant accommodates adults and teens 16 years and older and The Garden Restaurant is suitable for families with younger children (kids order from the garden menu)
Lunch is R895 per person. There’s optional wine pairing available
Date: Sunday, May 11
Book at reservations@plcj.co.za
Image: Supplied
Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp
Enjoy music, art, gourmet food and wine at the Nirox Winter Sculpture Fair.
There will be major works throughout the park and indoor exhibition spaces marking the legacy of Edoardo Villa and contemporary works by Villa Extraordinary Award winners Nicholas Hlobo, Willem Boshoff, William Kentridge, Serge Alain Nitegeka, Jane Alexander, Jackson Hlungwani and Walter Oltmann.
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra will present a Mother’s Day matinee concert with Italian soprano Greta Doveri from Accademia del Maggio Fiorentino, plus string quartet cameos through the day. The orchestra will be joined by Cape Town-based artist Internet Athi, bringing contemporary compositions to the classical stage.
Cape Wines CellarMasters’ Choice will host tastings and market for selected wines from the Cape including Steenberg Wines (Constantia), Spier Wines (Stellenbosch), Babylonstoren Wines (Franschhoek), Bosman Wines’ Nero (Hermanus) and Waterford Wines (Stellenbosch) with refined pantry accompaniments.
Epicurean Emporium & Bernie’s Bar will provide gourmet Italian food with a full bar.
Date: May 11
Tickets available at www.niroxarts.com at R650 for general admission and R750 for final admission.
Bookings of six qualify for a 10% discount. No charge for children under 10 under parental care to ensure no disruption for other patrons during the performance, but must be ticketed (free) via the booking system.
Time: 10am until sunset
Image: Jan Ras Photography
Cape Town:
Coy at the V&A Waterfront
Coy by chef Ryan Cole offers a relaxed take on fine dining through a unique expression of Southern African cooking. The restaurant is hosting a Mother’s Day weekend with a special menu boasting refined and thoughtful flavours for beautiful and nostalgic moments.
Date: May 10 and 11
Book via Dineplan
Image: Supplied
Cape Grace Hotel
Treat mom to a brunch or afternoon tea at Cape Grace. Brunch is served alfresco on the pool terrace, followed by cocktails and live music with unmatched views. A refined afternoon tea is at Heirloom with live piano, savoury bites, and patisserie treats. Add a glass of Cap Classique for an extra special touch.
Brunch is R750 per person; R950 with bottomless mimosas; and R1 500 for a Moët & Chandon brunch.
Afternoon tea is R550 per person; (R650 afternoon tea with glass of Cap Classique).
Date: May 11
Time: Brunch: 12pm - 3pm; Afternoon tea seatings: 2:30pm, 3pm, 3:30pm
Image: Supplied
The Pot Luck Club Cape Town
Pot Luck Club Cape Town is hosting a spectacular 10-course Mother’s Day Sunday brunch complete with bottomless bubbles and a DIY Bloody Mary station and live music. Spoil mom at R1,250 per person.
Date: May 11
Book at www.thepotluckclub.co.za
Image: Supplied
Durban:
The Chefs’ Table
Known for being one of the most sophisticated dining experiences in Durban, The Chefs’ Table blends beautiful ambience with a modern, seasonal menu. Celebrate the influential women in your life with a one-off, 4-course set menu for lunch or dinner, as well as the à la carte menu from 4pm.It’s R725 per person and R350 per child under 12 for 2 courses
Date: May 11
Time: Lunch: 11:30am - 3pm | Dinner: From 5:30pm
Book via Dineplan
You might also like....
The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg shines in its new home
A Candice Philip renaissance
New al fresco dining destinations at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel