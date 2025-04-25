Rocky Patel
In celebration of the Chinese year of the snake and picking up from the 2024 year of the dragon cigar, Rocky Patel launched a 6 ½ x 52 commemorative cigar for the US market, which has a Nicaraguan Habano wrapper, a Nicaraguan Broadleaf and a blended filler with Nicaraguan and Honduran tobacco. For the international market, Rocky Patel replaced the wrapper with a Nicaraguan Habano 2000 Oscuro wrapper. The cigar is made at Rocky Patel’s factory in Esteli, Nicaragua, Tabacalera Villa Cuba S.A. (TaviCusa).
Arturo Fuente
Arturo Fuente was busy at PCA 2025 with the unveiling of a number of cigars. There is the Arturo Fuente Don 90 Anos, commemorating what would be the 90th birthday of Carlos Fuente Sr, who died in 2016. Fuente Sr took over the business in 1958 from his father and built it into the brand it is today. The Don 90 Anos has a double wrapper — Dominican Grown Corojo-Seed over a Cameroon wrapper — with Dominican binder and filler.
And there is the Toymaker’s Vintage Series which features six cigars — all from the OpusX series — that have been aged further after rolling. Each of the series will come in boxes of five cigars. The cigars are: Belicoso XXX (rolled in 2014), LBMF (rolled in 2015), El Gran Opus, Toy Maker, Perfecxion 8-8-8 and Keeper of the Flame (all rolled in 2020).
This is a snippet of what was showcased at PCA25. I do hope that even half the cigars to be released will hit our shores.
Cigars
Soon-to-be-released cigars from the Premium Cigar Association 2025
A snippet of what was showcased at the US premium cigars and pipe tobacco business to business trade show
Image: Supplied
Every year, the US-based Premium Cigar Association (PCA) holds its premium cigars and pipe tobacco business-to-business trade show, which focuses on premium cigars and pipe tobacco.
For those in the business of cigars, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and media, it is an opportunity to both see soon-to-be-released cigars and accessories and to network with others in the industry. It is said to attract “over 250 cigar manufacturers and thousands of visitors from more than 25 countries.”
The list of cigars showcased is extremely long. Some that caught my eye are the following:
The continuing excellence of Quesada Cigars
AJ Fernandez
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the New World line, AJ Fernandez showcased the New World Decenio, which has a Mexican wrapper, Nicaraguan binder and a blend of Nicaraguan and Honduran fillers. It will come in three sizes, namely a 5 ½ x 54 Robusto, a 6 ½ x 54 Toro and a 6 x 58 Gordo.
Camacho
In 2008, Oettinger Davidoff AG acquired Camacho. At PCA25, the Camacho Limited 2025 was shown. It is a 52 x 6 Toro with a Mexican wrapper, Honduran binder and a blend of Honduran and Dominican fillers. It comes 20 in a metallic canister of which there are 2,300 canisters.
Image: Supplied
EP Carillo
EP Carillo’s box-pressed La Historia line was first released in 2014. In the lead up to PCA25, Lissette Perez-Carrillo (daughter of Ernesto) put together three different blends — Mexican San Andrés, Ecuador Connecticut and Ecuador Havana wrappers — of La Historia Silk. As it is a celebration of women in the cigar industry, a select group of people, including retailers and women cigar enthusiasts, got to sample the three blends and decide which they preferred. The winner, which was announced at PCA25, is the Ecuadorean Habano version. A rounded 6 x 52 Toro, details on the binder and filler have yet to be shared. What we do know is that 500 boxes of 10 cigars will be produced annually at the Casa Carrillo factory in Dominican Republic.
Perdomo Cigars
Founded by Nick Perdomo Jr in 1992, the Perdomo Legacy is a tribute cigar to him, blended by his son, Nicholas Perdomo III, with tobacco from the Perdomo farms in Nicaragua. The range consists of:
The Perdomo Legacy range will come in five vitolas, namely 5 x 54 Robusto, 6 x 54 Epicure, 7 x 54 Churchill, 6 x 60 Gordo, and 6 x 60 box-pressed Gran Bellicose.
Image: Supplied
