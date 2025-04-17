For the second year in a row, that accolade went to the exceptional La Petite Colombe, whose mixology team, led by mixologist (and assistant manager) Chane van Zyl, impressed judges with their unique and creative cocktails.
“It feels very surreal and almost unfair that we are awarded for something that we genuinely had so much fun doing,” said Van Zyl. “We did not expect to win it the first time around, and after that, we really pushed the boat out with new creative ideas. We are so grateful and humbled that we were recognised a second time.”
When it comes to creating award-winning drinks, Van Zyl explains that it’s a team effort, with everyone from her fellow mixologists to the sommelier — and even the chefs — involved in the process.
Patrón celebrates culinary artistry at the Eat Out Awards
The iconic tequila raises a toast to the art of mixology, with La Petite Colombe taking home the Eat Out Patrón Mixology Award for the second consecutive year
At a glamorous night at the Baxter Theatre, brimming with the who’s who of SA’s culinary scene, Patrón once again reminded us why it belongs not only behind the bar, but also at the table.
At this year’s Eat Out Awards, the ultra-premium tequila did more than just fill the glasses of guests celebrating the moment; it made its mark by championing those who are elevating the art of drink to match the art of food.
As proud sponsors of the Eat Out Patrón Mixology Award, Patrón celebrated the kind of bold innovation and refined craftsmanship that echoes its own legacy — a tribute to the bartenders who aren’t just mixing drinks, but innovating and telling stories as they do so — one sophisticated sip at a time.

Image: Jan Ras Photography
In line with La Petite Colombe’s narrative-driven dining experience, the team draws inspiration from all facets of their life — be it a drive past the pomegranate orchard or a revisited, sentimental childhood memory — which they then shake, stir, and pour into liquid memories, adding another layer to their theatrical dining experience.
A beautiful example of this is their Hertzoggie-inspired Margarita — a delicious nod to the nostalgic SA pastry, made with Patrón Silver, along with elements of coconut and apricot, then finished with a coconut aroma bubble that bursts on arrival for that extra touch of flair.
Image: Andrea van der Spuy
It’s a cocktail well suited to enjoy on arrival with their trio of picnic snacks — which includes a West Coast oyster with tiger’s milk and textures of coriander and sesame; a clever little twist on the Basque pintxos Gilda (a skewer of anchovy, olive and pickled peppers) recreated in the shape of an olive; and a crab toastie — crab dressed with a tangy sauce and avocado atop a perfectly golden slice of “Ouma’s bread” toast, crowned with a touch of caviar.
It is a testament to the versatility of food and cocktail pairings that the Hertzoggie Margarita works across the different flavour profiles presented by this opening selection of snacks, and the complexities and contrasts of flavour it offers.
Overall, a wonderful marriage of memory, precision and palate — and one that mirrors Patrón’s own ethos. Each bottle of Patrón is the result of time-honoured techniques and meticulous craftsmanship — from the slow-roasted agave to the small-batch distillation. It’s a spirit that is as suited to sipping neat as it is for use in a cocktail.
At La Petite Colombe, they prove that cocktails need not be an afterthought to the ever-evolving experience of dining, but can, in fact, take a headlining role — going toe-to-toe with the complexities and flavours found in fine dining establishments. Patrón recognises this, and it should perhaps come as no surprise that this iconic tequila brand is at the forefront of celebrating this movement.
Proving that beyond the bar, there’s a space for cocktails — and indeed Patrón — at the finest of dining destinations.
