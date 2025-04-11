What are the themes, ingredients, and focus of your current menu?
“fabled cocktails chapter two: part four” is the final iteration of the chapter, concluding the stories we have been telling for the past two years. This particular menu has its serves created in a format that make an immediately striking connection to their namesakes. We wanted to go for flavours that are highly approachable and nostalgic (confectionary based and familiar in the food but not drink realm necessarily) but use advanced techniques. There is a global trend of obscure ingredients and we want to stay grounded and relatable.
Explain a signature cocktail in detail.
“the one with the paintbrush”
“the one with the paintbrush”, formerly “the kronendal lovers” from “fabled cocktails chapter one”, is more than just a cocktail — it’s a story of unity, inspired by the union of a Dutch and English family. As the longest-running signature on our menu and our best-selling drink, it’s a testament to the beauty found in simplicity and symbolism.
At its core, the “the one with the paintbrush” is a short, refreshing Collins with delicate lychee flavours. But the magic happens in the ritual of serving it. A paintbrush dipped in edible glitter is used to stir the cocktail, transforming its colour before your eyes. This striking visual represents the merging of two distinct elements into something new — just as the families in its namesake story came together as one.
Beloved for its elegance and playfulness, “the one with the paintbrush” is a drink that captures both the imagination and the palate, proving that, sometimes, the simplest things leave the most lasting impressions.
Last Call | Fable Cape Town
The Bree Street bar’s latest menu completes its second chapter of South African fables with a host of new stories, cocktails, and reasons to visit
Image: Supplied
With colour-changing cocktails and paintbrush stirrers, smoke-filled skull bottles, and serves shaped like spray-paint cans, Bree Street’s Fable is renowned for its creative, quirky, and ever-so-photographable libations. Chances are you’ve either enjoyed one of these eccentric creations yourself or seen them on Instagram.
The bar, which opened four years ago, has proven to be a winning formula in Cape Town, and the team behind it have created a space that appeals to both cocktail connoisseurs and the high-energy nightlife crowd.
The name is a nod to their ambition to celebrate South Africa’s rich and diverse cultural heritage through the universal language of storytelling.
Harmony in a glass: When cocktails are pure magic
The menu draws inspiration from the enchanted — and at times ghoulish — world of South African fables and folklore, referencing stories that span generations and cultures, featuring everything from haunted castles and ghostly hitchhikers to mythical birds and tragic tales of shipwreck.
Each legend is told through an illustrated short story and crafted into a bespoke cocktail. Conceptualisation is done by bar owner Josh Sarembock and bartenders JJ Hendricks and Courtney Lawson (who also does the bar’s design), but the drinks themselves are curated by JJ.
You’re known for having some seriously creative cocktails — how do these come about?
JJ: We aim to connect the drink to the story by finding things that are relatable and play on nostalgia. This often incorporates the use of theatre to bring the cocktail to life.
How many times a year do you change the menu?
We were changing the “fabled cocktails” (our core signatures) section of the menu twice a year. However, we recently added a “favourites” section to our menu that has previous “fabled cocktails” and offers enough versatility among the signatures and comprehensive classics menu to allow us to change it annually instead. We also change up the food menu annually.
Image: Supplied
What are the themes, ingredients, and focus of your current menu?
“fabled cocktails chapter two: part four” is the final iteration of the chapter, concluding the stories we have been telling for the past two years. This particular menu has its serves created in a format that make an immediately striking connection to their namesakes. We wanted to go for flavours that are highly approachable and nostalgic (confectionary based and familiar in the food but not drink realm necessarily) but use advanced techniques. There is a global trend of obscure ingredients and we want to stay grounded and relatable.
Explain a signature cocktail in detail.
“the one with the paintbrush”
“the one with the paintbrush”, formerly “the kronendal lovers” from “fabled cocktails chapter one”, is more than just a cocktail — it’s a story of unity, inspired by the union of a Dutch and English family. As the longest-running signature on our menu and our best-selling drink, it’s a testament to the beauty found in simplicity and symbolism.
At its core, the “the one with the paintbrush” is a short, refreshing Collins with delicate lychee flavours. But the magic happens in the ritual of serving it. A paintbrush dipped in edible glitter is used to stir the cocktail, transforming its colour before your eyes. This striking visual represents the merging of two distinct elements into something new — just as the families in its namesake story came together as one.
Beloved for its elegance and playfulness, “the one with the paintbrush” is a drink that captures both the imagination and the palate, proving that, sometimes, the simplest things leave the most lasting impressions.
Image: Supplied
Go-to cocktail to make for yourself?
A tequila espresso martini. It’s smooth and bold but still balanced, and it goes down dangerously easily while also giving me little kick of caffeine to get me through the night.
Favourite spirit to use and why?
Rum, owing to its versatility — it shines in light and refreshing cocktails just as easily as it holds its own in bolder, more spirit-forward drinks. The variety within the category itself is incredible: from bright and grassy rhum agricoles to deep, rich, aged expressions, there are plenty of options.
Image: Supplied
Trends to watch?
The shift toward simplification. In recent years, cocktails have become increasingly complex, but there’s a growing desire for more casual, approachable drinking experiences. People want well-crafted drinks without the intimidation factor — something that feels effortless yet still delivers on flavour and creativity.
Another key trend is affordability and accessibility. As the industry evolves, there’s a push to make quality cocktails more inclusive, ensuring that great drinks aren’t just reserved for high-end bars but are enjoyed in a more relaxed, everyday setting. Expect to see more stripped-back, high-quality serves that focus on flavour over flair, bringing the joy of great cocktails to a wider audience.
Most memorable cocktail experience?
Sipping martinis alongside fresh oysters in the Sydney Opera House for World Class 2022 [cocktail festival]. It was my first time travelling internationally and the hosting and hospitality I felt left a lasting memory that I will cherish forever.
You might also like....
The Number Nine turns nine
From New York to Loop Street, how a Japanese mixologist fell for the Mother City
Gucci's queen of cocktails