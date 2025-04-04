The flagship of Tokara’s portfolio, the Director’s Reserve is a Bordeaux-style blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Malbec. Grown on the estate’s high-altitude vineyards, this wine is a remarkable interplay between variety and terroir.

In the glass, the deep crimson hue with a ruby rim hints at the richness within. The nose is an elegant composition of dark cherry, cocoa, dried currants, and subtle notes of tobacco leaf and graphite. Each sip unfolds layers of juicy black cherries, ripe blackberries, and plum skin, structured by fine, dense tannins. The mid-palate brings tension and depth, leading to a long, luxurious finish.

It’s no surprise that the Director’s Reserve 2021 vintage has been recognised among the finest wines in the world, securing a place in the 2024 Top 50 Red Wines of the World and earning the Masters Award at the 2024 Global Cabernet Sauvignon Masters competition.

A wine of this calibre deserves an equally indulgent pairing. The Director’s Reserve finds its perfect match in a succulent rib-eye steak, grilled to perfection and served with a rich Béarnaise sauce and creamy potato Dauphinoise. The depth and intensity of the wine complements the umami richness of the dish, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

For those looking to experience Tokara’s culinary artistry first-hand, a visit to The Restaurant at Tokara is a must. Under the guidance of Chef Sean-Lloyd van Buisbergen, the menu celebrates seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, with dishes that pay homage to the estate’s bountiful surroundings. Whether indulging in line-caught fish, farm-fresh vegetables, or expertly prepared meats, every bite is a reflection of SA’s vibrant culinary landscape.

For a more relaxed experience, The Delicatessen offers artisanal farm produce, from freshly baked breads to handcrafted cheeses and preserves. Nestled among Tokara’s olive groves, it’s the perfect spot for a leisurely meal or a family-friendly outing.

As Tokara marks more than 25 years of excellence, it continues to set the benchmark for wine tourism, hospitality, and craftsmanship. Whether exploring the estate’s award-winning wines, enjoying a curated tasting experience, or indulging in world-class cuisine, every visit to Tokara is an invitation to immerse yourself in the best that the Cape Winelands has to offer.

For those who cannot visit in person, the Director’s Reserve 2021 is available to order online from Tokara's website.

This article was sponsored by Tokara.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.