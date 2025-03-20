Collaboration is often the driving force behind innovation, where different perspectives, techniques, and flavours come together to create something entirely new. This is exactly what three of South Africa’s most renowned chefs, Kobus van der Merwe, Vusi Ndlovu, and Johannes Richter, will be doing on March 29-30 as they unite for an unforgettable culinary event in Paternoster.
The weekend will feature two lunch services (on Saturday and Sunday) and a dinner service (on Saturday evening), each showcasing a unique, multicourse menu that reflects the chefs’ individual styles and creative visions.
Chef Kobus van der Merwe, host and founder of the award-winning Wolfgat, brings his deep connection to the West Coast’s natural environment to the table. Known for his seasonal, foraged-based dishes, his cooking celebrates the region’s rich biodiversity.
West Coast Dining: An exclusive weekend with SA’s Top Chefs
Three celebrated South African chefs collaborate on a bold and innovative, multi-course culinary experience
Image: Jono Nienaber and supplied
Modern ode to fine dining in Franschhoek
Joining him is Chef Johannes Richter from The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate, whose cuisine is a blend of hyper-local ingredients and a combination of traditional and modern techniques. Richter’s approach is deeply influenced by his childhood in Durban, offering a distinct fusion of nostalgia and innovation.
Completing the trio is Chef Vusi Ndlovu of EDGE Africa in Cape Town, whose culinary philosophy is rooted in his African heritage. Ndlovu seamlessly merges traditional African flavors with contemporary cooking techniques, often incorporating fire as an element to add depth and flavor to his dishes.
The collaboration is the result of each chef’s past experiences — van der Merwe and Richter previously worked together at an international food festival in Italy, while van der Merwe and Ndlovu have collaborated in the Wolfgat kitchen.
Image: Supplied
Throughout the weekend, the chefs will present both their signature dishes and exclusive creations inspired by each other, ensuring a dining experience that is both surprising and delightful.
The service will be expertly handled by sommelier Johanna Richter from The LivingRoom and restaurateur Absie Pantshwa from EDGE, who will pair wines to complement the bold flavors of the meals.
This long-awaited collaboration promises to be a truly unique experience, blending tradition with innovation in every bite.
Tickets cost R2,500 per person, which includes wine pairing.
For reservations, visit wolfgat.co.za
