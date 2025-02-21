The experience begins with Pot Luck’s signature bread course. Classic Pot Luck Club “Family Favourites” have been brought over, including the fish tacos, fish sliders, the beetroot tartare - which used to be the Asian style beef tartare - and the crowd-pleasing smoked beef fillet with café au lait sauce.
New additions include the vibrant and delectable Sashimi, with mango atchar, crispy Kataifi and Thai red curry, and the venison Tataki with beetroot, figs, chicken liver parfait, verjus and saffron reduction. Classic favourites like the Hertzoggie dessert have been adapted to keep things interesting and fresh.
Known for its bold, inventive cocktails and a wine list that champions small, interesting producers, The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg is an elevated experience in a casual fine dining space.
The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday for lunch from Noon (last booking at 2pm) and dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm (last booking at 9pm).
The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg shines in its new home
Some classics have been adapted with new meals ensuring a fusion of heritage and reinvention at The Peech Hotel
Image: Supplied
Chef Luke Dale Roberts couldn’t get better affirmation of his reputation as a leader in SA’s high-end dining than recent events.
His restaurants celebrated multiple honours at the Luxe Restaurant Awards — with Salon receiving the Restaurant of the Year title along with a prestigious Three Luxe Star rating; and The Pot Luck Club Cape Town and The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg each awarded Two Luxe Stars.
Earlier on the same day, a bunch of us journalists couldn’t be stopped by the relentless rain from experiencing The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg at its new home at The Peech Hotel (after relocating from Oxford Parks in Rosebank) to sample its refreshed menu, a week after its official reopening.
Basalt makes way for Pot Luck Club at The Peech Hotel
At this special gathering, Dale Roberts said they immediately got busy and full after opening, though knowing the business he would have preferred it to get slowly busier each day and not immediately full.
But the affirmation is clear and this is a great sign.
The new Pot Luck Club Johannesburg space — previously home to Basalt — beckons with a bright warmth, with lighter flooring and the romance of artist Maia Lehr-Sacks hanging origami installations from the ceiling.
It retains the quiet elegance of the hotel, contrasted with The Pot Luck Club’s urban energy and added textured elements. Original furniture from both The Peech and The Pot Luck Club has been thoughtfully reworked to maintain continuity, resulting in a space that feels both familiar and new.
Image: Supplied
The redesign is a collaboration between Aparna Ramani (Aparna Ramani Design) and Richard Ball (RAB Designs).
The food concept is quintessential Pot Luck Club known for its innovative globally inspired tapas style, made for sharing small-plate dining.
Leading the Johannesburg kitchen is head chef Ebie du Toit, working alongside Pot Luck Club’s group executive chef Jason Kosmas, who brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the restaurant’s approach to cuisine.
Here is where Dale Roberts’ thoughtful mentorship shines through, where he showcases the broader meaning of sustainability which extends to and ensures a sustainable team and staff.
Du Toit played a formative role within the group since The Test Kitchen era, and together with Kosmas he ensures that the Pot Luck Club’s much-admired menu and service remain consistent while also embracing fresh inspiration from its new address.
Image: Supplied
