DAWN by DUSK embraces a fluid, personalised approach to dining, where each menu is tailored to seasonal ingredients, guest preferences, and the chefs’ latest inspirations.
Austin’s expertise in fermentation brings depth and complexity to each dish, while the locally and sustainably sourced ingredients ensures an ever-evolving menu.
Beyond offering an exceptional dining experience, DAWN will serve as a creative hub for independent artisans and chefs. Its carefully curated interior — featuring cookbooks, house-made ferments, rare wines, and artisanal spirits — offers guests an inside look at the meticulous processes behind each creation.
The space will also host exclusive collaborations with local and international chefs, blending different culinary styles and techniques, while providing kitchen demonstrations in partnership with premium culinary and beverage brands.
Experiential dining space DAWN by DUSK set to open
Local chefs Darren Badenhorst and Callan Austin explore the boundaries of taste, technique and performance with their new culinary venture
Image: Mia Van Heerden
From ballet to opera, orchestra to theatre, SA boasts a rich and diverse artistic landscape.
For SA chefs Darren Badenhorst and Callan Austin, founders of the multisensory restaurant Dusk in Stellenbosch — a recent three-star rating recipient from the Luxe Restaurant Awards — the art of culinary science deserves an audience.
In response, the visionary chefs will be unveiling their latest experiential dining concept, DAWN by DUSK, in Stellenbosch next month.
Marble gets settled in Cape Town
Set in the heart of the Cape winelands, DAWN by DUSK is a foray into the fusion of culinary exploration, collaborative dining and gastronomic theatre. More than just a restaurant, it serves as a test kitchen — a creative sanctuary where executive chef Austin pushes the boundaries of modern cuisine.
Designed for intimacy, the venue provides seating for up to 24 guests at a communal table or smaller gatherings of 10. Diners will be able to witness the artistry behind each dish via the eye-level, open kitchen, while a 45-degree show kitchen mirror enhances the experience, turning each meal into a theatrical performance where every slice, stir, and sizzle is on display.
Image: Mia Van Heerden
