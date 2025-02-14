Love potions and aphrodisiacs have probably been around for as long as humans have been on the planet. They are defined as “any substance or activity, activated by the imagination or science, to arouse amorous desire in another”. Some, like plants and animals, have a scientific basis, while others are crafted through intention.
Growing up in a multicultural township of Mamelodi, my exposure to love potions and aphrodisiacs was through African spirituality, which was feared and misunderstood. And through Christianity, which divided love into the profane and divine, making anything love and sexuality related, aside from its reproductive function, an abomination. In that repressive lens, love potions and aphrodisiacs were seen as tools used to create love and sex slaves, from unwilling love interests. Nowhere was it mentioned that Korobela and Mpesu could be used between willing love interests for pleasure, self-love and connection.
The idea that we can magically turn ordinary foods and herbs in our homes into tools that can be used to create feelings of love, lust and wellbeing is a craft so intriguing to me that I dove deep into the science and magic of herbalism and intentional consumption. Understanding the alchemy of this craft, I now know that potions and aphrodisiacs are not only made from bull testicles and other exotic ingredients; but from simple everyday foods like raw eggs, nuts, herbs, roots and fruit as well.
High tea meets high fashion at Belmond Mount Nelson
It is the combination of science and intentional magic that imbues ordinary ingredients with specific physical outcomes.
I have found this to be truer in tea crafting, which blends herbs, roots and flowers, infused with our intent, steeped in water with its transformative powers to create medicine, or a potion, or a therapeutic pause that fosters connection and feelings of wellbeing. Plants being nature’s healers carry specific energies and healing properties. By combining the different plants that align with our intentions we can craft potions that help us to connect our mind, body and spirit.
As a chef and a magician in the kitchen, I already know of the aphrodisiac powers of eggs, oysters and mushrooms; but tea crafting opened me up to the wonderful world of herbs, roots, spices and flowers. I started using botanicals to make healing tinctures, teas and oils to take care of my family’s everyday health and wellness. It is only when I started crafting teas for emotional and spiritual healing that I started seeing the power of intentions in action. I would make peppermint and rosemary tea to uplift my mood; or hibiscus, ginger and cinnamon tea to rekindle flames of passion with a loved one. It is through these experiments that I found magic in aphrodisiac and love potion crafting using natural and healing teas. I am now the go-to person in my family for Mpesu and other healing concoctions, all because I allowed my curiosity to take me down the herbal and botanical healing rabbit hole.
For this Valentine’s Day, I have crafted a herbal blend that is an aphrodisiac, fights anxiety, gives energy and can be enjoyed hot or cold. My intention is to enhance and foster the existing love within and around us, to help us resonate with the high vibration of love. From romantic love to self-love, familial affection and friendship bonds.
The botanicals I used carry the energy of love and by using them we tap into this energy and infuse ourselves in it. Hibiscus flowers are packed with vitamin C, calcium, antioxidants and iron, making it good for gut health, immune support, reducing fatigue and boosting energy with its vibrant red colour, which is also associated with feelings of love. I have added cinnamon sticks, which lower your blood pressure and stimulate the heart, making this spice perfect for healing a broken heart. I also added cardamom pods and whole cloves for their exotic flavours that stimulate the body and mind towards passionate love with the release of sex hormones.
This brew is great for stimulating desire in passionate lovers, bringing healing to feuding families and bringing feelings of love and closeness in all relationships. It is the kind of brew that we need right now with all the uncertainty and political change in our world. These changes are creating anxiety and a separation within our communities and maybe crafting a Korobela love brew can help to bring us together for healing, passion and love this Valentine’s Day.
Korobela love brew
Serves 2
Ingredients:
30g hibiscus flowers
2 cinnamon sticks
3 cardamom pods
5 whole cloves
3 tablespoons honey
600ml water
Method:
Mokgadi Itsweng is a chef, cookbook author and food activist.
