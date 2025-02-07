Indigenous ingredients in retail products:
Image: Supplied
The focus of luxury is shifting from excess and opulence to connection, depth, and intention. Globally, the idea of intentional indulgence is redefining what it means to live luxuriously. People seek experiences and products that tell a story, foster connection, and embrace sustainability.
In South Africa, this can be seen in the growing popularity of elevated slow dining, where lingering over a meal becomes a ritual, and in the burgeoning market for locally crafted pieces that honour heritage through design.
Whether it’s about embracing slow dining or returning to handcrafted design, the meaning of luxury is evolving.
Of foraging, fine art and flavours
The return of intentional dining:
Sobremesa — the cherished Spanish tradition of lingering at the table to relax and chat after a meal — resonates with South Africa’s rich culture of communal dining and storytelling. South Africans have always celebrated the joys of connection at the table with long Sunday braais or potjies around the fire.
Didintle Ntshudisane, founder of Munka, has woven this ethos into her brand, which launched in 2024 with its flagship product: the Spelling Bee card game. Designed to spark creativity and laughter, Munka is all about transforming dining spaces to allow extended and deeper interaction.
Image: Supplied
Prada recently launched La Scatola dei Giochi (The Games Box), a beautifully designed box set of games, including Prada-branded playing cards, mahjong tiles, and dominoes. Encased in Prada’s signature Saffiano leather, the games are created for after-dinner socialisation and add an elevated, tactile element to the dining experience.
Munka began as an extension of Ntshudisane’s love of hosting dinners. “I wanted something that could keep conversations flowing without the chaos of rowdier games.” The idea of a social, dinner-friendly spelling game hit her like a “bingo moment”, leading to the creation of a product that is sophisticated and playful. @munka.world | munka.world
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
While this resurgence in the use of indigenous ingredients is gaining traction in high-end outlets such as Pantry in Rosebank, where Masombuka’s Impepho Granola has become a bestseller, it still encounters some hesitance among parts of the buying public. Historical misperceptions of indigenous plants as “poverty foods” and the cultural disconnect caused by urbanisation contribute to this reluctance.
However, for innovators such as Masombuka, this hesitation is an opportunity to educate and reframe these ingredients as symbols of cultural pride, wellness, and sustainability. This approach extends to her catering brand, BlackOlive House. Whether she’s crafting smoked lamb infused with wild herbs or curating menus for private events, Masombuka’s philosophy is clear: “This isn’t just about business, it’s about reclaiming the connection between food, culture, and the land.” @bohathome | @blackolive_house
