Enjoy SA summer with a 2023 Merlot Syrah Rosé at Mill St Bistro's new Wine Deck
Image: Supplied

Opened in June 2024 by internationally celebrated chef Phil Carmichael, Mill St Bistro upholds a farm-to-table philosophy with a French menu that’s about seasonality, provenance and invention. This summer it unveils its new Wine Deck, celebrating SA winemaking at its most interesting. Situated on the corner of Mill and Church streets in Stellenbosch, the Wine Deck invites guests to savour the essence of the region in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

Wines

The wine list focuses on SA’s unsung wine heroes. Featuring small, family-run vineyards, biodynamic and organic wines, and minimal-interventionist types that highlight the innovation and passion of our local winemakers. “We wanted to push boundaries and seek out the crazies, the mavericks doing weird and wonderful things that deliver extraordinary results,” says Carmichael.

Mill St Bistro’s state-of-the-art Coravin system ensures guests can enjoy premium wines by the glass.

Mill St Bistro new Wine Deck
Image: Supplied
Selection of Mill St Wine Deck small snack plates and cocktails
Selection of Mill St Wine Deck small snack plates and cocktails
Image: Supplied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Small plates

To accompany the wine list, Mill St Bistro offers a menu of delectable small seasonal plates, specifically crafted to complement the drinks on offer. Highlights include Jalapeño and Klein River Gruberg CroquettesWood-fired Dalewood Camembert with Home-made Pear and Saffron Chutney, and the Farmer Angus Charcuterie Platter With Mill St Pickles and Wood-Fired Flatbread — a must-try. Each dish reflects Carmichael’s dedication to flavour and the thoughtful attention to detail that defines the Mill St Bistro experience.

Cocktails

Not to be outdone by the wines, the well-rounded cocktail menu focuses on Mill St Bistro’s signature home-ferments. Highlights include The Stellenbosch Sour — a Mill St signature favourite that blends homemade coffee kombucha with Woodford Reserve whiskey — or The Bourbonator, featuring home-made vanilla Rooibos syrup and caramelised apple tincture for a distinctly South African twist.

For Carmichael, the Wine Deck represents more than the sum of its parts. “Sometimes, it’s the simplest experiences that are the most memorable. This is a place where people can come as they are, enjoy a perfectly crafted moment, and soak up the atmosphere.”

Whether you pop in for a glass of SA’s finest wines, an enriching cocktail, or a world-class light-bite, the Wine Deck invites you to discover, relax, and connect.

For online bookings, go to www.millstbistro.co.za or email bookings@millstbistro.co.za.

