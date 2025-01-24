Other offerings include Nonna-style pork and beef meatballs with fresh bread, West Coast prawn scampi, Saldanha Bay mussels, roasted calamari or eggplant, and a medley of flatbreads prepared just steps from your table. The dessert menu offers a decadent pistachio bomboloni, while the limoncellomisu with fresh berries provides a playful twist on the classic tiramisu.
The Fountain also boasts a cocktail menu created by Head Mixologist Jonathan Makonga, where each drink complements the relaxed garden ambience. Try the signature Green Goddess for something zesty or share a jug of sangria bursting with fresh fruits.
To honour the bounty of SA’s landscape, Mount Nelson is working closely with renowned local suppliers, including Farmer Angus from Spier for charcuterie and eggs, and Meuse Farm for organic vegetables and flowers. Many herbs are also sourced directly from the hotel’s own chef's garden, adding a home-grown element to each dish.
New al fresco dining destinations at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel
Head to The Fountain by Planet Bar and Saturday Braai for new relaxed outdoor experiences
Image: Supplied
Since his appointment in 2024 as executive chef of Cape Town’s Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Luke Lawrence Barry is keeping his word of ensuring that every one of the food and beverage outlets at the hotel tells its own story.
This summer The Nellie rewrites the rules of slow luxury hospitality with two vibrant new dining destinations boasting the diverse flavours of SA and beyond.
The Fountain by Planet Bar and Saturday Braai uphold Barry’s culinary philosophy of embracing the local ingredients and their producers, honouring authenticity, and celebrating the joy of sharing good food.
Luke Lawrence Barry is the new executive chef at the Belmond Mount Nelson
The Fountain by Planet Bar
The Fountain by Planet Bar — nestled in the hotel’s lush garden surroundings — is the perfect setting for an alfresco dining experience. Here guests can indulge in a fresh take on Mediterranean-inspired cuisine rooted in locally sourced ingredients.
Whether it’s a spontaneous drop-in or a planned gathering with friends or loved ones, The Fountain aims for moments of delightful, fuss-free indulgence.
The menu is a thoughtful curation of dishes such as Zuney Wagyu bone marrow, fresh Cape burrata, house-made charcuterie, and artisanal cheeses from nearby suppliers like Wild Peacock.
Image: Candice Bodington
Other offerings include Nonna-style pork and beef meatballs with fresh bread, West Coast prawn scampi, Saldanha Bay mussels, roasted calamari or eggplant, and a medley of flatbreads prepared just steps from your table. The dessert menu offers a decadent pistachio bomboloni, while the limoncellomisu with fresh berries provides a playful twist on the classic tiramisu.
The Fountain also boasts a cocktail menu created by Head Mixologist Jonathan Makonga, where each drink complements the relaxed garden ambience. Try the signature Green Goddess for something zesty or share a jug of sangria bursting with fresh fruits.
To honour the bounty of SA’s landscape, Mount Nelson is working closely with renowned local suppliers, including Farmer Angus from Spier for charcuterie and eggs, and Meuse Farm for organic vegetables and flowers. Many herbs are also sourced directly from the hotel’s own chef's garden, adding a home-grown element to each dish.
Image: Claire Gunn
Saturday Braai
An ode to an SA culinary tradition, Saturday Braai is hosted every Saturday (12pm — 3pm) at Oasis Bistro, where it unfolds on the lawn for wood-fired cooking in full view.
Choose from a range of braai favourites, including boerewors roll, succulent local beef cuts, and grilled shellfish served with traditional braai sides.
For dessert, indulge in classic Afrikaans koeksisters, Cape Malay koesisters, malva pudding bites and nostalgia-laden peppermint crisp.
The Fountain by Planet Bar is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 12pm.
For reservations call +27 21 483-100 or email restaurantreservations.mnh@belmond.com.
You might also like....
Fusion of modern art and culinary creativity at The Norval
A salute to the trailblazers
Seconds to serenity at La Colombe