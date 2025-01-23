Acclaimed SA chef and restaurateur Luke Dale-Roberts has sold The Shortmarket Club, at Oxford Parks in Rosebank to a new owner. Seasoned restaurateur Heinz Rynners officially took over the reins on Tuesday and will transform the celebrated venue into a new concept — Ocaso, in collaboration with Corona.
The existing iteration of The Shortmarket Club — known for its refined European cuisine — will close its doors on January 31, with Ocaso set to open in April.
Rynners runs several popular Joburg venues, including Greenhouse Bar and Restaurant in Sandton, Babylon in Illovo, Joy Jozi and Livy’s Eatery.
The Shortmarket Club is closing
Renowned for its refined European cuisine, the celebrated restaurant makes way for a new concept, Ocaso
Image: Supplied
Acclaimed SA chef and restaurateur Luke Dale-Roberts has sold The Shortmarket Club, at Oxford Parks in Rosebank to a new owner. Seasoned restaurateur Heinz Rynners officially took over the reins on Tuesday and will transform the celebrated venue into a new concept — Ocaso, in collaboration with Corona.
The existing iteration of The Shortmarket Club — known for its refined European cuisine — will close its doors on January 31, with Ocaso set to open in April.
Rynners runs several popular Joburg venues, including Greenhouse Bar and Restaurant in Sandton, Babylon in Illovo, Joy Jozi and Livy’s Eatery.
Basalt makes way for Pot Luck Club at The Peech Hotel
Ocaso is set to be a celebration of flavour, energy and creativity, according to Rynners, with a leaning towards a Mexican- inspired dining offering.
Tyrone Gentry, the head chef of The Shortmarket Club and a long-time collaborator of Dale-Roberts, will continue to lead the kitchen. Gentry will ensure a seamless transition and bring Ocaso’s Mexican-influenced menu to life.
Image: Supplied
Dale-Roberts continues to focus on his Cape Town restaurants — The Pot Luck Club, Salon and The Test Kitchen Fledgelings — as well as The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg, reopening at The Peech Boutique Hotel in Melrose on February 11.
“I’m excited about the developments in Joburg. The move of The Pot Luck Club to The Peech Hotel will offer diners seeking an experience the choice to enjoy either indoor or outdoor dining in different spaces around the property. When James and Vicky Peech approached us with the idea for a new restaurant concept, my team and I gave it careful consideration. Ultimately, we felt the hotel’s setting was ideal for a refreshed Pot Luck Club in the city,” Dale-Roberts says.
You might also like....
A salute to the trailblazers
Restaurants face a simmering chef scarcity
The chef’s pantry