The recent grand opening of Tang Dubai heralds the global expansion of SA’s Tang Hospitality Group — CEO Nicky van der Walt’s acclaimed luxury Pan-Asian restaurant and bar empire, which is celebrated for its unique blend of contemporary Japanese and classic Cantonese cuisine.
Located within the prestigious Palace Downtown hotel and spanning more than 900m2, Tang Dubai offers an extraordinary dining experience — and breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and world-renowned Dubai Fountain.
Designed by the multi-award-winning interior architect Tristan du Plessis, the 395-seat restaurant embodies a “luxe-with-an-edge” aesthetic, characterised by rich chocolate tones and minimalist yet opulent décor. Key design elements include a walk-in wine cellar, a signature marble waterfall entrance, and an expansive outdoor terrace that seamlessly integrates Dubai’s urban sophistication with Tang’s Asian-tropical inspiration.
As the third addition to the Tang family, Tang Dubai builds on the remarkable success of Tang Johannesburg at Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square and Tang Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront. These award-winning locations have garnered global acclaim, including recognition among the Top 100 Restaurants in the World, cementing Tang’s reputation for culinary and experiential excellence.
Fittingly, Tang Dubai’s menu reflects the essence of its South African counterparts, featuring a refined selection of contemporary Japanese and Cantonese dishes. From Peking duck and yellowtail sashimi to robata-grilled Wagyu beef, the culinary offerings transport guests on a sensory journey through Asia like no other.
“Tang Dubai maintains the high-energy DNA of our brand while elevating the dining experience for a discerning global audience,” says Van der Walt. “It’s a celebration of luxury, taste and the joy of living life to the fullest.”
The journey to Tang Dubai’s grand opening began in July 2024, with Van der Walt and his family relocating to the UAE to oversee every detail of the build, recruitment, and training processes. The restaurant is staffed by a team of 50 hand-picked professionals from SA, ensuring the brand’s renowned standards of excellence. And as a symbolic gesture of prosperity and good fortune, a Chinese coin — the essence of the Tang brand — was embedded in the restaurant’s foundation.
“Dubai represents the most logical evolution for the Tang brand,” says Van der Walt. “Its vibrant, cosmopolitan spirit aligns perfectly with our vision of offering an unparalleled [Pan-Asian] dining experience in iconic locations worldwide.”
The grand opening event welcomed over 700 esteemed guests from Dubai and SA, and featured a performance by internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee.
As with every Tang opening, the evening was a dazzling affair, blending glamour, sophistication and the unmistakable energy of the brand.
This article was sponsored by Tang Hospitality Group.