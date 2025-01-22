Designed by the multi-award-winning interior architect Tristan du Plessis, the 395-seat restaurant embodies a “luxe-with-an-edge” aesthetic, characterised by rich chocolate tones and minimalist yet opulent décor. Key design elements include a walk-in wine cellar, a signature marble waterfall entrance, and an expansive outdoor terrace that seamlessly integrates Dubai’s urban sophistication with Tang’s Asian-tropical inspiration.

As the third addition to the Tang family, Tang Dubai builds on the remarkable success of Tang Johannesburg at Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square and Tang Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront. These award-winning locations have garnered global acclaim, including recognition among the Top 100 Restaurants in the World, cementing Tang’s reputation for culinary and experiential excellence.

Fittingly, Tang Dubai’s menu reflects the essence of its South African counterparts, featuring a refined selection of contemporary Japanese and Cantonese dishes. From Peking duck and yellowtail sashimi to robata-grilled Wagyu beef, the culinary offerings transport guests on a sensory journey through Asia like no other.