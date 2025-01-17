“As a restaurant, we are constantly working to operate as responsibly as possible — be that through sourcing ingredients, working towards regenerating the supply of indigenous crops, repurposing our waste, or mentoring the next generation of chefs. It’s something we consider at every stage of our business. We are incredibly proud of this accolade, especially as it comes from the global industry’s leading body when it comes to sustainability,” Tempelhoff says.
FYN the first restaurant in Africa to receive sustainability award’s three-star rating
The rating is considered the gold standard for measuring progress across the industry by The Sustainable Restaurant Association
FYN restaurant, renowned for uniquely combining the best of SA’s ingredients with Japanese techniques, continues to set the standard for sustainability in SA and across the continent.
Helmed by chefs Peter Tempelhoff and Ashley Moss, together with service and beverage director Jennifer Hugé, the restaurant has once again received global recognition for its sustainable efforts, becoming the first restaurant in Africa to be awarded the top honour of three stars by The Sustainable Restaurant Association’s Food Made Good Standard.
The restaurant achieved the rating after undergoing a rigorous and thorough evaluation, which involved answering more than 200 questions covering social responsibility, environmental impact and and responsible sourcing, as well as submitting multiple layers of evidence to support its sustainability claims.
According to the association, FYN received the accolade for its all-encompassing approach to sustainability, which spans the gamut of the business.
“FYN’s results prove that they are doing exactly what they say they are,” the association’s MD, Juliane Caillouette Noble, said. “Highlights include always offering a plant-based dinner menu, sourcing indigenous ingredients from local farmers and supporting small-scale fishers through the non-profit Abalobi. They also collaborate with conservation teams for sustainable foraging and cultivate native plants at their Buitenverwachting Wine Estate garden. In addition, they partner with Infinity Training to provide chef training for unemployed youth. Their zero-waste approach includes working with Don’t Waste to separate waste and convert food scraps into fertiliser.”
It is this multi-tiered approach to sustainability that has positioned FYN as a leading sustainable force in Africa’s culinary scene, and one they intend to keep developing over time.
