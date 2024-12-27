Robata Grills serves up skewers of tender chicken and seafood such as salmon, bream and swordfish, marinated in various sauces comprising soy, ginger, and ponzu, then grilled over an open flame for a smoky, savoury finish.
The ramen bowls offer rich, miso-infused broth layered with fresh noodles and a choice of pulled beef, braised pork belly or seafood and served with black garlic mayu oil and rayu roasted chilli.
Bao Buns are soft and pillowy, filled with options including sticky pork, hoisin-glazed mushrooms and kimchi, cucumber wakame salad and carrot mooli pickle. The selection of sushi, aburi (flame-seared) or the delicately hand-cut steamed dumplings with pork and garlic or tofu and Korean chilli filings, and the fresh and crisp Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls with prawn ceviche or salmon sashimi served with zesty dipping sauces are the perfect accompaniments to Jinsei’s signature cocktails.
Leading Jinsei’s kitchen is Jeanel Pieterse, a talented head chef who started at Life Grand Café and later honed her skills at Wagamama in Dubai before returning to Joburg, bringing expertise in both Asian and international cuisine.
“We work well together because she doesn’t have an ego. Sometimes she’ll have brilliant ideas, and sometimes I’ll have a misguided idea that she’ll turn into a brilliant one. She’s practical an all about process and people and getting them to understand what they need to do,” Koutsoudakis said.
Pieterse’s approach to managing the kitchen has also set a high standard, focusing on training and team development, which he believes is crucial in nurturing a cohesive and motivated team.
Asian-inspired elegance
With Jensei, restaurateur John Koutsoudakis envisions elevating SA’s hospitality industry with a space that celebrates tradition and innovation
Tucked away in the heart of Waterfall, a rapidly growing area that’s as much a destination as a community, Jinsei invites diners to escape into a world of Asian-inspired elegance.
The restaurant’s interior is a warm blend of natural woods, canvas, slate, and granite. Thousands of wooden shingles line the walls, creating an earthy, serene atmosphere that hints at an Asian street market with a clean, contemporary twist.
John Koutsoudakis, the creative mind and engineer behind Jinsei, collaborated with Atmos Interior Design’s Joanne Valasis to bring this vision to life, relying on natural materials to maintain a grounded, calming feel.
The view from the top
“We wanted it to be bold but inviting, strong and clean, but not cold or alienating,” he said.
Koutsoudakis brings more than just passion to this venture; he draws on over a decade of experience from his six other restaurants under the Life Group of Companies, which he cofounded with his ex-wife, Maira Koutsoudakis, and continues to run operationally.
His portfolio includes three Life Grand Cafés, The Potato Shed and Mábu — Jinsei’s neighbouring high-dining restaurant, which opened in 2022, offering a complementary experience next door and just downstairs.
While Mábu offers a refined, luxurious atmosphere, Jinsei embodies a more relaxed, street-food-inspired ambience. “They’re not competing,” said Koutsoudakis. “People can come here for a laid-back night or go to Mábu for something more elevated.”
This balance allows diners to choose between distinct yet high-quality experiences, catering to Joburg’s increasingly adventurous and discerning palate.
“The Johannesburg food scene is vibrant and diverse. “Consistency, good food, good service, great décor and music, all add together — that’s what keeps people coming back for more.”
Watching areas like Waterfall transform from open fields into bustling hubs, Koutsoudakis recognised the potential for Jinsei to thrive in this evolving landscape and collaborated with the Waterfall City Development, owned by the Mia family, to bring his concept to life.
“Ten years ago, there were only a few houses here; now it’s like a city of its own,” he said.
Jinsei’s Asian-fusion menu is a testament to Koutsoudakis’s dedication to authenticity, particularly through his collaboration with Korean culinary expert Rany Jo from Umami Foods.
Jo’s influence helped Koutsoudakis and his team maintain the integrity of traditional Asian flavours without “Westernising” them, as seen in signature menu items like perfectly balanced gyozas and the subtle, layered flavours of Korean-inspired broths.
“She taught us so much about respecting the ingredients and the traditions behind them,” Koutsoudakis said.
The Life Group employs about 350 people, and during the Covid-19 lockdown, when the restaurant industry faced unprecedented challenges and many businesses eventually shuttered, Koutsoudakis recognised the critical importance of protecting not only the businesses but also his team’s livelihoods. “I was one of the few who kept cash reserves.”
His commitment to his team became even more evident, as he worked closely with landlords to reduce rents and secured government support to ensure his staff remained financially stable.
“Our landlords also came to the party. They helped us reopen softly and made sure we could manage.” This collective resilience reflects Koutsoudakis’s commitment to “running things the right way” and fostering a supportive, growth-orientated environment.
Reflecting on his years in the industry, Koutsoudakis acknowledges how Joburg’s food culture has transformed, with diners being more open to international flavours and cultural influences.
He sees Jinsei as part of his broader vision to elevate the hospitality industry in SA by offering a space that celebrates both tradition and innovation.
“We’re offering more than just food here. We’re creating an experience that celebrates both tradition and innovation.”
Jinsei.co.za
