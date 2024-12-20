Puffy Bottle Holder:
Image: Supplied
Veuve Clicquot’s new personalisable Road to the Sun collection is all about spontaneous adventures. Available at the newly opened Yuppiechef store at the V&A Waterfront until January 2 2025, it blends effortless style with eco-conscious design, where every piece is the perfect companion for savoured moments under the sun.
Inspired by Veuve Clicquot's iconic Solaire art de vivre, the Road to the Sun collection redefines outdoor elegance and offers the essentials for carefree adventures. Sophisticated, isothermal, and eco-friendly, it is designed to keep your champagne perfectly chilled. A unique highlight of the collection is personalisation, available only at the V&A Waterfront’s Yuppiechef store, where you can customise the products to suit your personality or dream destination.
The collection welcomes the return of two much-loved icons, the Clicquot Arrow and Ice Jacket, alongside new additions: the Puffy Bottle Holder and Clicquot Cooler.
Image: Supplied
Ice Jacket:
Intended to be timeless, yet functional, the Clicquot Ice Jacket was redesigned by students of London Central Saint Martins. Made from 100% recycled plastic fibres and a 3D knitting process, it reduces waste 30% during production. The chic case keeps your champagne chilled and ready to be enjoyed at a moment’s notice. Make each Ice Jacket a unique expression of your signature style, by personalising it with a joyous message as well as a range of vibrant summer patches.
Clicquot Cooler:
The Clicquot Cooler is designed to maintain your champagne at the optimum temperature for up to an hour, making it the companion of choice for outdoor gatherings, and impromptu celebrations. Crafted from durable tin and made to last, this reusable cooler is reminiscent of the vibrant essence of Veuve Clicquot’s Yellow Label. Compact yet luxurious, it combines elegance and practicality for any sun-soaked adventure.
Image: Supplied
The pre-personalised Clicquot Arrows (R949,95), standard Puffy Bottle Holder (R929,95) and standard Clicquot Ice Jackets (R899,95) will be available at select Pick n Pay, Spar Tops, Makro, Ultra Liquors and Norman Goodfellows stores as well as online.
The personalisable Clicquot Arrows (R999), personalisable Ice Jackets (R949), personalisable Puffy Bottle Holder (R949) and Clicquot Cooler (R929) will be available at the Yuppiechef, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.
