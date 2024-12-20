The Veuve Clicquot Road To The Sun Collection provides the perfect companion to savoured moments under the sun
Image: Supplied

Veuve Clicquot’s new personalisable Road to the Sun collection is all about spontaneous adventures. Available at the newly opened Yuppiechef store at the V&A Waterfront until January 2 2025, it blends effortless style with eco-conscious design, where every piece is the perfect companion for savoured moments under the sun.

Inspired by Veuve Clicquot's iconic Solaire art de vivre, the Road to the Sun collection redefines outdoor elegance and offers the essentials for carefree adventures. Sophisticated, isothermal, and eco-friendly, it is designed to keep your champagne perfectly chilled. A unique highlight of the collection is personalisation, available only at the V&A Waterfront’s Yuppiechef store,  where you can customise the products to suit your personality or dream destination.

The collection welcomes the return of two much-loved icons, the Clicquot Arrow and Ice Jacket, alongside new additions: the Puffy Bottle Holder and Clicquot Cooler.

Puffy Bottle Holder:

The Puffy Bottle Holder is a stylish accessory for sunny excursions. Made from recycled materials, this on-the-go bag maintains champagne at the ideal temperature for up to one hour. Designed in the Maison’s signature yellow, it offers a playful touch with customisable patches, allowing you to make each holder uniquely yours.

Clicquot Arrow:

The personalisable Clicquot Arrow invites you to reconnect with the places you love most. Customise it with the name of your dream destination and the distance to Veuve Clicquot’s cellars in Reims, France. Made entirely from mono-material white steel, which is infinitely recyclable, this limited-edition cooler is thoughtfully crafted to keep your champagne perfectly chilled for up to two hours. The interior features a biodegradable, compostable wedge made from 100% sugar cane waste, ensuring it can be reused as a sleek storage box or designer display piece after use.

In addition to the personalisable Clicquot Arrow, the collection also offers pre-customised arrow gift tins, inspired by iconic SA destinations: Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Arrow in Blue Gradient (Cape Town), Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Arrow in Green Gradient (Durban) and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Arrow in Orange Gradient (Johannesburg).

The Veuve Clicquot Road To The Sun Collection is vailable at the newly opened Yuppiechef store at the V&A Waterfront
Image: Supplied

Ice Jacket:

Intended to be timeless, yet functional, the Clicquot Ice Jacket was redesigned by students of London Central Saint Martins. Made from 100% recycled plastic fibres and a 3D knitting process, it reduces waste 30% during production. The chic case keeps your champagne chilled and ready to be enjoyed at a moment’s notice. Make each Ice Jacket a unique expression of your signature style, by personalising it with a joyous message as well as a range of vibrant summer patches.

Clicquot Cooler:

The Clicquot Cooler is designed to maintain your champagne at the optimum temperature for up to an hour, making it the companion of choice for outdoor gatherings, and impromptu celebrations. Crafted from durable tin and made to last, this reusable cooler is reminiscent of the vibrant essence of Veuve Clicquot’s Yellow Label. Compact yet luxurious, it combines elegance and practicality for any sun-soaked adventure.

Veuve Clicquot Road To The Sun Collection features the stylish Puffy Bottle Holder
Image: Supplied

The pre-personalised Clicquot Arrows (R949,95), standard Puffy Bottle Holder (R929,95) and standard Clicquot Ice Jackets (R899,95) will be available at select Pick n Pay, Spar Tops, Makro, Ultra Liquors and Norman Goodfellows stores as well as online.

The personalisable Clicquot Arrows (R999), personalisable Ice Jackets (R949), personalisable Puffy Bottle Holder (R949) and Clicquot Cooler (R929) will be available at the Yuppiechef, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.

