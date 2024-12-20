The negroni panna cotta is a fine way to finish off a meal at SINN, with the bitter tartness of the negroni and the smoothness of the panna cotta a delicious pairing.
SINN
Website: sinn.restaurant
Phone: 010 745 3705
Dineplan: dineplan.com/restaurants/sinn
Email: info@sinn.restaurant.
Address: Shop 27, LXX, 70 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196
So good it must be SINN
The latest addition to the Sandton dining scene is a decadent treat
Image: Supplied
The name may intrigue many, but the thinking behind it is even more interesting. The new addition to the Sandton culinary scene, SINN, is a must-dine.
The name — which co-owner and chef Enrico Persegani says they mulled over for many iterations — revolves around an Italian analogy that something is so good it’s sinful. In Italy, this sentiment extends to the pleasures of a perfect meal and the finest wines, or the luxury of silks that feel almost too decadent. The final “N” in SINN is a tribute to the team who helped create it, adding a layer of meaning to a name that’s bound to catch attention.
SINN is unmissable, located in the new LXX mall, the latest Sandton destination. The décor draws you in with its smoky-dark floors, accented with red tones and captivating screens above.
The chef’s pantry
The juxtaposition of light and dark with hints of red really draws you into the experience.
It’s an inner world that envelopes you in wonder. And that’s even before you taste the bread, which deserves an ode of its own.
Of the dark interior and serving wear, Persegani says it was all deliberate. It provides a space to view the screens above, as well as a canvas for the artful food they serve. As Persegani says, “darkness is relaxing”, and with a “black background, the food stands out”.
Image: Supplied
Persegani hails from Cremona in Italy, apparently the birthplace of the violin, so it comes as no surprise that SINN seems a carefully orchestrated symphony of nostalgia, innovation, and design. He has had an illustrious career, ranging from studying finance and economics to fine tuning the tastebuds of those in tech at what was then Facebook (now Mega), where he also qualified as a dietician.
But his soul yearned for his Nonna’s kitchen and he opened a little restaurant in London. He would work in tech until 3pm every day and then head off to his dinner-only restaurant and prep for evening service. He eventually left this life and went into food full time, which brought him to South Africa through his work as a food developer and restaurant development. Wowed by South Africa’s culinary landscape and access to fresh produce, he thought it may be the right time to do his own thing.
SINN is the culmination of these experiences: nostalgia for his Nonna’s meals growing up and the use of cutting-edge culinary techniques. The food is a combination of traditional Italian fare with playful additions of local flavours such as biltong butter.
Image: Supplied
The bread arrives at your table perfectly warm and fresh, kissed by fire. Spread sundried-tomato-salsa butter on it and you’re transported to an Italian landscape in tomato-picking season.
The bread and pizza dough are fermented for a minimum of 72 hours and they use very little yeast when making the dough. This results in the perfect density/air-pocket ratio and makes for a wonderful base for the delicious margherita with a twist or South African-inspired concepts like a pizza that features a boerewors salsiccia as a topping. The pizza scissors are something to see and use. SINN brings a fun element to dining, where you can play with your food.
There is also an aubergine fritter — a recipe from Persegani’s grandmother — that you could order on repeat. Much like the butternut-and-ginger ravioli that he makes exactly like his grandmother used to, with a crumb topping of ginger biscuits made in-house. The textures and the flavours really are a sensational symphony in your mouth.
Image: Supplied
