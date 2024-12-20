Johnnie Walker Blue Label, one of the globe’s most prestigious Scotch whisky brands, understands that true luxury today is not only about owning rare and exquisite items, but also about the experiences they offer.

That’s why it’s committed to redefining the world of whisky through innovation and masterful craftsmanship: to ensure that as you raise your glass, you’ll not just be savouring a fine spirit, but partaking in a unique experience.

One of its latest innovations, the limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, is an exceptional new experience that pays homage to the elegance of snow-capped mountains and elite ski resorts.

Created in partnership with upmarket lifestyle and skiwear brand Perfect Moment, and expertly crafted by Johnnie Walker master blender Emma Walker, Ice Chalet is a blend of the rarest single malts from the northernmost distilleries of Scotland.