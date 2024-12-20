Arturo Fuente ‘From Dream to Dynasty’ Collection
Image: Supplied
The problem with saving something for a special occasion is an occasion deemed worthy enough may not arise. Any moment you feel like partaking should be the special occasion. Or, as American artist Mary Engelbreit is quoted as saying, “Don’t ever save anything for a special occasion. Being alive is the special occasion.”
That said, it is that time of the year when I hope for something special from the cigar gods (and my family) to savour during the special occasions. Sampler packs/boxes and limited-edition boxes are the perfect gift for both a beginner cigar enthusiast and the more seasoned indulger.
It does help to find out what types of cigars they enjoy before, especially the seasoned enthusiast. The last thing you would want would be to givethem cigars they do not enjoy, which guarantees disappointment all round.
Here are some that you can’t go wrong with.
Image: Supplied
El Septimo Saint Andrew Sampler Box
El Septimo’s Sacred Arts series of cigars honours, and is inspired by, seven renowned Western art masters with their most iconic artwork rendered on each box. The masters, and the cigar vitolas, are Botticelli (Salomon), Leonardo da Vinci (Lancero), Michelangelo (Perfecto), Raphael (Robusto Extra), Rembrandt (Torpedo), Salvador Dali (Toro) and Vincent van Gogh (Diadema). Each one is unique particularly in terms of flavour notes and the Saint Andrew Sampler is a great way to try each one. It comes with two cigars from each of the Sacred Arts series.
Image: Supplied
Arturo Fuente ‘From Dream to Dynasty’ Collection
I must confess to not having enjoyed a lot of Arturo Fuente cigars, but what I have smoked, like the Opus X, have not disappointed. The “From Dream to Dynasty” collection, released to celebrate 110 years of Arturo Fuente, is the perfect way to sample the breadth of Arturo Fuente’s offering. It comes with 22 cigars, in two volumes designed to look like books, some of which are rare and hard to find. It includes various Opus X cigars like Lost City, Angel’s Share and Purple Rain, Don Carlos Special Reserve, Rare Pink Happy Ending, Casa Fuente Lancero, God of Fire Serie Anniversario, and Ashton VSG. Also included is coffee table book with the full history of the Fuente family, written by Aaron Sigmond and published by Assouline.
Image: Supplied
La Aurora 1903 Edition Preferidos Treasure Box Sampler Pack
La Aurora is another cigar I haven’t smoked in a long while. It contains six Doble Figurado (perfecto) cigars in beautifully designed tubes, each with its own unique and distinct flavours. Each cigar is 5” in length with a 54 ring gauge. The box has an Emerald, Gold, Ruby, Platinum, Sapphire and Diamond. The different blends have tobacco from a range of tobacco-growing regions including Dominican Republic, Brazil, Peru, Nicaragua, the USA and Cameroon. The Sapphire, Platinum, Gold and Ruby even have Cameroon tobacco in the filler.
Image: Supplied
Oliva Celebration Sampler
Oliva produce some of my favourite cigars and the 20-cigar Celebration Sampler brings together two of each of their highest-rated cigars, including the Connecticut Reserve Toro, the Monticello Churchill, the Serie G Maduro Churchill, the Serie V Melanio Robusto and my trusted Serie V Double Robusto. All blended and rolled at Oliva’s factory in Esteli, Nicaragua.
Image: Supplied
Padrón ‘Cigars of the Year’ Sampler
Before I found my plug in SA, having read about Padrón, I had to travel to Los Angeles just to sample one of their cigars, and I was not disappointed. The Cigars of the Year sampler brings together four cigars that received Cigar Aficionado’s Cigar of the Year Award. All rolled in Esteli, the sampler contains the 1926 Serie 40th Anniversary (93-rated 2004 winner), the 1926 Serie No. 9 (97-rated 2007 winner rated 97), the Family Reserve No. 45 Maduro (95-rated 2009 winner) and the 1964 Anniversary Series Torpedo (97-rated 2021 winner).
Image: Supplied
The Wine Savant Cigar Holder Whiskey Glasses Set
Each of the four whiskey glasses has a built-in cigar rest. The set comes with a wooden tray and a removable magnetic ashtray.
These are just a small sample of what you can get for the cigar lover in your life or, if you are looking to gift yourself. There is so much out there but this is a good start.
