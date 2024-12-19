Hosted in an exclusive location along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, The Singleton Escape: Seaside Edition provided a tranquil retreat that truly embodied the premium Single Malt Scotch Whisky brand’s philosophy of savouring the single moment.
The three-day getaway was created for guests — all winners of one of The Singleton’s recent competitions — with a much-needed escape from the demands of everyday life, offering them a chance to unwind and fully embrace relaxation.
“We understand our consumers are time-strapped people. The greatest commodity anyone can have is time. We try to offer experiences that give people a sense of stretching out their moments and removing distractions. This is not something we would do in a club. It’s for people to really connect, even with people who don’t know one another. That’s where the notion of The Singleton Escapes comes from,” says Mpimy Mashimbye, The Singleton senior brand manager.
The Seaside Edition followed the success of The Singleton Escape: Safari Edition which was held in September. While the Safari Escape featured hikes and game drives, the seaside version was crafted to highlight coastal relaxation and include activities that complemented the oceanic setting.
“It’s not meant to be a cookie-cutter experience. We find different ways to execute these escapes. At the safari, we invited people to explore the game reserve and asked what we could do to bring people together in a seaside environment and make it special,” says Mashimbye.
The event also featured the launch of The Singleton 14-year-old Autumn Walk, a limited-edition single malt scotch whisky with a spiciness inspired by autumn elements such as dry wood and falling leaves.
“That was our inspiration for the setting, creating warmth and the occasion to bring people together for moments of connection,” says Mashimbye.
The getaway began with a welcome dinner, featuring canapés and a five-course meal paired with cocktails. The evening was designed to encourage engaging conversations among the guests.
Day 2 provided a variety of activities including surfing lessons allowing guests to connect over the waves and share plenty of laughs. Afterwards they enjoyed a picnic on the beach, soaking in the stunning ocean vistas before having the chance to indulge in spa treatments, such as facials and massages, allowing them to relax and unwind even more.
An evening whisky-tasting session spotlighting The Singleton 14-year-old Autumn Walk was guided by The Singleton brand ambassador Nduduzo Mdletshe. Since this single malt is a special release, many may not open it right away as it becomes a collectible. So this was an opportunity to taste it and understand what makes the liquid special.
The dinner scene exuded a rustic autumn ambience, perfectly suited for an oceanic backdrop. The beautifully designed escape captivated guests, allowing them to marvel at the breathtaking setup and capture a few photos.
As the chatter at the dinner table dissipated, guests started making their way to freshen up before enjoying a bonfire just steps away from the ocean.
On day 3, horseback riding along the beach rounded off The Singleton Escape experience. Mashimbye said this special activity inspired guests to embrace the present and contemplate their experience during the getaway.
Guest Ziyanda Mkhanya reflected on how The Singleton Escape offered a much-needed pause during such a busy time of the year: “I could absolutely call it a life-changing experience that helped me to focus on a reset kind of energy. This time of the year is really busy and coming into the space has really made me feel relaxed.
“I’m not a whisky drinker, but I’ve really enjoyed it, especially the whisky sour. Now I have something I can gravitate towards. This experience has brought more awareness to what the brand is about. It’s warm, inviting and family-oriented.”
Beyond building connections, enjoying the serenity and making memories, the getaway highlighted The Singleton’s broader vision to anchor the brand in the passion point of travel. It wasn’t just about showcasing the brand but allowing people to experience it for themselves.
“We’d love to continue engaging consumers with intimate, meaningful escapes going into the new year,” says Mashimbye.
