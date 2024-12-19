Hosted in an exclusive location along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, The Singleton Escape: Seaside Edition provided a tranquil retreat that truly embodied the premium Single Malt Scotch Whisky brand’s philosophy of savouring the single moment.

The three-day getaway was created for guests — all winners of one of The Singleton’s recent competitions — with a much-needed escape from the demands of everyday life, offering them a chance to unwind and fully embrace relaxation.

“We understand our consumers are time-strapped people. The greatest commodity anyone can have is time. We try to offer experiences that give people a sense of stretching out their moments and removing distractions. This is not something we would do in a club. It’s for people to really connect, even with people who don’t know one another. That’s where the notion of The Singleton Escapes comes from,” says Mpimy Mashimbye, The Singleton senior brand manager.

The Seaside Edition followed the success of The Singleton Escape: Safari Edition which was held in September. While the Safari Escape featured hikes and game drives, the seaside version was crafted to highlight coastal relaxation and include activities that complemented the oceanic setting.

“It’s not meant to be a cookie-cutter experience. We find different ways to execute these escapes. At the safari, we invited people to explore the game reserve and asked what we could do to bring people together in a seaside environment and make it special,” says Mashimbye.