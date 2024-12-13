Flames Restaurant at the Westcliff
Christmas dining in Joburg and Cape Town
Indulge in some inspired festive food at a few of the restaurants and venues in your city
Image: Supplied
Johannesburg:
Cyra
Known for her remarkable and innovative fine dining masterpieces, chef Candice Philip has opened her new restaurant, Cyra at the Houghton Hotel. The setting is intimate and with warm and soft lighting for an elegant experience. This Christmas, Philip has crafted a 7-course tasting menu of exquisite dishes and carefully selected wines at R1,950 per person for Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch.
Times: Christmas Eve dinner (6.30pm-8.30pm) and Christmas Day lunch (12.30-2pm).
Book via Dineplan or email info@cyra.co.za
Venue: The Houghton Hotel, Lloys Ellis Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
Marabi
Since returning to The Marabi Club as its new executive chef this year, Freddie Dias has updated the menu with his considered and curious touch, elevating the Marabi Club signature to reflect the Joburg we are in now. This is set to the vibrancy of the restaurant and jazz bar that takes it cues from the historical nuances of early Joburg. Dias is offering a set dinner menu for Christmas Eve at R750 per person with the R100 cover charge for the live music.
Times: From 6pm till late
Book via Dineplan or email info@themarabiclub.com
Venue: Hallmark Hotel, Maboneng Precinct, 54 Siemert Rd, New Doornfontein, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
Lacuna Bistro
Food always brings people together; a sentiment executive chef of The Maslow’s Lacuna Bistro Ofentse Morake has brought to life since joining the hotel in 2023. For Christmas, he’s curated a festive buffet featuring a carvery of chicken, pork belly lamb and other delicious dishes, accompanied by a parade of desserts fit for the season. Priced at R720 per person and R350 for kids (free for children under three years old), the evening promises live music, welcome drinks, and entertainment for the little ones, including face painting and balloon art.
Times: Christmas Day dinner (6.30pm-9.30pm)
Book via Quicket
Venue: The Maslow Hotel, 146 Rivonia Rd, Sandown, Sandton
Image: Supplied
Flames Restaurant at the Westcliff
From its perch overlooking Johannesburg, Flames Restaurant at The Westcliff elevates any meal into an art form. With a smart casual dress code, it’ll be a night of elegance that starts off with a welcome eggnog and an amuse-bouche before exploring a refined menu crafted by chef Wesli Jacobs. Highlights include a range of high-end starters, show-stopping mains like sous vide turkey and a seven-year aged saffron risotto, and a lavish dessert buffet featuring a live crêpe suzette station. The dinner menu is offered at R1,450 per person and R900 for children aged 6-12 (Christmas Eve dinner) or R700 (Christmas Day dinner).
Times: Christmas eve dinner (6pm-9pm) and Christmas day dinner (6pm-9pm)
Book via Dineplan or email reservations.johannesburg@fourseasons.com
Venue: Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff, 67 Jan Smuts Ave, Westcliff, Randburg
Image: Supplied
Cape Town:
Dusk
The brainchild of chefs Darren Badenhorst and Callan Austin, Dusk is a game changer in fine dining. Tucked away in Stellenbosch, it offers a unique dining experience mixing cosy atmosphere with avant-garde cuisine. Their 13-course Christmas tasting menu priced at R2,495 per person starts with Cap Classique on arrival. The menu includes dishes like cured line fish with tamarind and lime escabeche roasted petit poussin filled with truffle and mushroom stuffing, and an eye-catching “breakfast for dinner” dessert featuring peach cremeux and sheep’s milk froyo. To end the night, they give you petit fours to take home.
Times: Christmas eve dinner, Christmas day lunch and Christmas day dinner
Book via Dineplan or email reservations@duskrestaurant.co.za.
Venue: Dusk Restaurant, 43 Plein St, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch
Image: Karmen Nel
Grub & Vine
Essex-born chef Matt Manning brings seasonal sophistication to Cape Town with Grub & Vine. This holiday, Manning invites diners to a Christmas Eve long weekend from December 20-24 at both the Bree Street bistro and Norval Foundation locations. The three-course menu starts at R695 per person and the six-course tasting menu begins at R1,195 per person with an array of dishes like crayfish crumpet with kataifi and salsa mayo, seared scallops with lemon beurre blanc, pork belly and a pick of their rich desserts. To round off your meal, try their expertly curated wine pairings or select a bottle from their award-winning wine list.
Times: Lunch (12pm-2pm) and dinner (6pm-9pm)
Book via Dineplan for Bree Street or Norval
Venue: 103 Bree Street, Cape Town and Norval Foundation, 4 Steenberg Road, Tokai, Cape Town
Image: Supplied
Bouchon
Nestled in Cape Town’s city centre, Bouchon Wine Bar & Bistro mixes relaxed charm with top-notch food. Winemaker Christophe Durand and restaurateur Faisal Khakoo have teamed up to offer hearty, no-frills dishes alongside a carefully picked range of wines from SA and beyond. On December 24, patrons are welcomed with a holiday drink followed by a steady stream of shared plates to pass around. Executive chef Wesley Peters draws inspiration from Mediterranean, Asian, and African cooking for this spread. The night wraps up with sweets and a nightcap for R850 per person.
Times: Christmas Eve dinner (7pm-9pm)
Book via Dineplan or email admin@bouchon.co.za
Venue: 95 Hout St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town
Image: Supplied
Moody Lagoon
At Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate’s Moody Lagoon restaurant, Christmas transforms into an opulent celebration of SA flavours. With stunning views of the Bot River Lagoon, guests are welcomed with bubbly and canapés before enjoying chef Annie Badenhorst’s five-course gourmet feast. Festive crackers, live melodies from the Christmas Crooner and dazzling decorations set the tone for an unforgettable holiday experience. The setting, equal parts stylish and joyful, also includes activities for kids like the Splash Pad water park, jungle gym and putt-putt. Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch are priced at R1450 per person and R600 per child under 12.
Times: Christmas eve dinner (6pm-8pm) and Christmas day lunch (12pm-8pm)
Book via Dineplan or email dine@benguelacove.co.za
Venue: R43, Botriver Lagoon Walker Bay, Hermanus
