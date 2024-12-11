Johnnie Walker Blue Label is celebrated for its unparalleled depth of flavour. A visit to the pop-up store is your opportunity to sample this exceptional Scotch, as well as blends such as the newly launched Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, Johnnie Walker Green Label and the iconic 12-year-old Johnnie Walker Black Label.

Once you’ve decided which expression of Johnnie Walker you’d like to purchase for that someone special — or as a special treat for yourself — you can have the bottle personalised courtesy of the complimentary engraving service exclusively available at the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet.

“We’re excited to present our prestigious luxury brand, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, to consumers this holiday season. What better way to do this than through a one-stop shop where they can immerse themselves in a tailored experience? We know that shoppers expect exceptional service, meticulous attention to detail and premium gifting options. This Ice Chalet has been conceptualised to bring these aspirations to life,” says Keval Ramraj, marketing manager: Johnnie Walker South, West & Central Africa at Diageo SA, the company behind the famed Scotch whisky and other premium spirits brands.

Whether you’re an experienced whisky connoisseur or new to the world of Johnnie Walker, a visit to this pop-up promises to be an unforgettable and enriching experience. Don’t miss out: it’s only open until December 20 2024.

This article was sponsored by Johnnie Walker.

Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.