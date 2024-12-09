Nothing says holiday celebration quite like the sparkling effervescence of champagne, which is what makes a bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial a coveted Christmas gift.

The joy of receiving this luxurious present starts even before you’ve popped the cork and taken that first sumptuous sip, because the Maison’s exquisite 2024 Holiday packaging is a treat in itself.

Through this limited-edition gift box, Moët & Chandon pays tribute to its history, artistry and vinicultural heritage. More specifically, the design honours the priceless natural treasure that’s been at the heart of the premium champagne it’s created since 1743: its sprawling vineyards.