Nothing says holiday celebration quite like the sparkling effervescence of champagne, which is what makes a bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial a coveted Christmas gift.
The joy of receiving this luxurious present starts even before you’ve popped the cork and taken that first sumptuous sip, because the Maison’s exquisite 2024 Holiday packaging is a treat in itself.
Through this limited-edition gift box, Moët & Chandon pays tribute to its history, artistry and vinicultural heritage. More specifically, the design honours the priceless natural treasure that’s been at the heart of the premium champagne it’s created since 1743: its sprawling vineyards.
In true Moët & Chandon fashion, no small detail has been overlooked. Featuring birds, flowers, leaves and clusters of glossy fruit, the vintage-inspired design is in fact a tapestry representing the three grape varieties — Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier — that make the style of Brut Impérial.
The iconic champagne of the Maison, Brut Impérial is known for its bright fruitiness, seductive palate and elegant maturity. Through every sip, you’ll embark on an odyssey of flavours meticulously cultivated from grape to glass — a true metamorphosis of the fruit of the vines into a work of art.
Moët & Chandon’s limited-edition 2024 Holiday Season Brut Impérial Gift Box is available at select retailers while stocks last.
This article was sponsored by Moët & Chandon.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.