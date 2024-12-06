The Cointreau Fizz
The Cointreau Fizz is a versatile, modern cocktail that’s perfect for summer entertaining. With its clean and crisp flavour, it allows for endless customisation, though the classic lime version is a tried-and-true favourite.
Ingredients:
50ml Cointreau
20ml fresh lime juice
100ml soda water
Method:
Fill a glass with ice, add Cointreau and lime juice, and top with soda water. Stir gently, and you’re ready to go. For an elevated twist, experiment with garnishes like fresh mint, cucumber ribbons, or seasonal fruits.
Pro Tips for Perfect Summer Cocktails
Ice Matters: Clear ice not only looks stunning but also melts slower, keeping your drink cold without diluting the flavours.
Fresh Ingredients: Use fresh citrus juices and high-quality mixers to ensure your cocktails taste vibrant and well-balanced.
Garnish with Purpose: A well-thought-out garnish doesn’t just add visual appeal — it can also enhance the drink’s aroma and flavour.
Beyond offering a sensory experience, these cocktails challenge conventional ideas about what’s “appropriate” for summer drinking. Whisky, often reserved for colder months, is reimagined with bright and fruity accompaniments. Cognac, typically thought of as a heavy after-dinner indulgence, shines in a citrusy, refreshing Sidecar. And then there’s the Cointreau Fizz — a drink that invites creativity and seasonal flair.
These lesser-known gems deserve a place in your summer plans. So, whether you’re mixing up a Glen Fizzy to toast at sunset or enjoying a chilled Sidecar with friends, raise a glass to trying something new. After all, isn’t that what summer is all about?
Raising the bar
These recipes are here to refresh your seasonal repertoire and make you rethink what a summer cocktail can be, says Brendon Petersen
Image: Tommy Van Kessel / Unsplash
Summer calls for something cool, refreshing and packed with flavour to accompany those long, sunny days and warm evenings.
While staples like the Aperol Spritz or Mojito dominate the scene, there’s a universe of other delightful drinks waiting to be discovered.
For those ready to venture beyond the familiar, we’ve curated a list of intriguing alternatives that promise to elevate your seasonal sipping experience. These recipes are approachable, flavourful, and perfect for entertaining or enjoying solo.
Image: Supplied
The Glenfiddich 12 Signature Serve: Glen Fizzy
Whisky in summer? Absolutely! The Glenfiddich 12 Glen Fizzy is here to challenge assumptions about what makes a refreshing drink. This cocktail combines the smooth, rich profile of Glenfiddich 12 with the crisp sweetness of cloudy apple juice, the zing of lime, and a bubbly tonic finish.
Ingredients:
45ml Glenfiddich 12
60ml cloudy apple juice
15ml fresh lime juice
50ml light tonic water
Garnish: Apple slice
Method:
Build this cocktail in a tall glass filled with clear ice. Add Glenfiddich 12, apple juice, and lime juice, then top with tonic water. Stir gently and garnish with a crisp apple slice. The result is a drink that balances fruitiness with just the right touch of effervescence.
Image: Supplied
The Rémy Sidecar
For a more sophisticated sip, the Rémy Sidecar is a classic cocktail that deserves a spot in your summer repertoire. With its roots in Paris and London, this drink is as enchanting as its story. The blend of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Cointreau, and fresh lemon juice creates a balanced cocktail that’s citrusy, smooth, and slightly complex.
Ingredients:
30ml Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal
20ml Cointreau
10ml fresh lemon juice
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a coupette glass, and for an extra flourish, add a twist of orange peel for richness or lemon peel for a fresh zing. The Rémy Sidecar is perfect for those summer evenings when you want something elevated but not overpowering.
Image: Supplied
Grant’s Summer Orange
Citrus-forward and effortlessly easy to make, Grant’s Summer Orange is ideal for lazy afternoons by the pool or spontaneous get-togethers. It’s a light, refreshing mix of whisky and soda or lemonade, finished with a vibrant orange wedge.
Ingredients:
50ml Grant’s Summer Orange
150ml lemonade or soda
Garnish: Orange wedge
Method:
Fill a highball glass with ice, pour in Grant’s Summer Orange, and top with your preferred mixer — lemonade for sweetness or soda for a drier touch. Stir gently and garnish with a fresh orange wedge for a pop of colour and flavour.
Image: Supplied
The Cointreau Fizz
The Cointreau Fizz is a versatile, modern cocktail that’s perfect for summer entertaining. With its clean and crisp flavour, it allows for endless customisation, though the classic lime version is a tried-and-true favourite.
Ingredients:
50ml Cointreau
20ml fresh lime juice
100ml soda water
Method:
Fill a glass with ice, add Cointreau and lime juice, and top with soda water. Stir gently, and you’re ready to go. For an elevated twist, experiment with garnishes like fresh mint, cucumber ribbons, or seasonal fruits.
Pro Tips for Perfect Summer Cocktails
Ice Matters: Clear ice not only looks stunning but also melts slower, keeping your drink cold without diluting the flavours.
Fresh Ingredients: Use fresh citrus juices and high-quality mixers to ensure your cocktails taste vibrant and well-balanced.
Garnish with Purpose: A well-thought-out garnish doesn’t just add visual appeal — it can also enhance the drink’s aroma and flavour.
Beyond offering a sensory experience, these cocktails challenge conventional ideas about what’s “appropriate” for summer drinking. Whisky, often reserved for colder months, is reimagined with bright and fruity accompaniments. Cognac, typically thought of as a heavy after-dinner indulgence, shines in a citrusy, refreshing Sidecar. And then there’s the Cointreau Fizz — a drink that invites creativity and seasonal flair.
These lesser-known gems deserve a place in your summer plans. So, whether you’re mixing up a Glen Fizzy to toast at sunset or enjoying a chilled Sidecar with friends, raise a glass to trying something new. After all, isn’t that what summer is all about?
You might also like....
Kalahari truffles usher in a neat revival for vodka
The House of Suntory: A trio of Japanese craftmanship
Gucci's queen of cocktails