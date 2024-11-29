Simonsig Satin Royale Cap Classique
Simonsig Satin Royale Cap Classique
Image: Supplied

Fresh off its victory in the demi-sec category at the Amorim Cap Classique Challenge, Simonsig’s Kaapse Vonkel Satin Royale is the epitome of elegance. This prestige cuvée surprises with its notes of baked pastry and delicate floral aroma. Aged for 36 months on the lees, it has a smooth, rounded palate perfect for toasting or enjoying on its own. R600 a bottle online and at leading retailers.

You might also like....

Man vintners for a six

MAN’s range of new wine labels are as wonderful to behold as their wines are to savour
Food & Drink
3 months ago

The perfect pair: Elunda Basson Red Blend 2021(Steenberg Estate)

Blackcurrant and notes of cherry and the silky texture of this merlot blend pair well with lamb or beef stew dishes
Food & Drink
4 months ago

A toast to Tokara

The Reserve Collection Chenin Blanc Straw Wine is a sensory delight with hints of orange, honey, and marmalade
Food & Drink
6 months ago
