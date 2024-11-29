Fresh off its victory in the demi-sec category at the Amorim Cap Classique Challenge, Simonsig’s Kaapse Vonkel Satin Royale is the epitome of elegance. This prestige cuvée surprises with its notes of baked pastry and delicate floral aroma. Aged for 36 months on the lees, it has a smooth, rounded palate perfect for toasting or enjoying on its own. R600 a bottle online and at leading retailers.
Drinks Cabinet
The elegant Simonsig Satin Royale Cap Classique
A smooth, rounded palate perfect for toasting or enjoying on its own
Image: Supplied
Fresh off its victory in the demi-sec category at the Amorim Cap Classique Challenge, Simonsig’s Kaapse Vonkel Satin Royale is the epitome of elegance. This prestige cuvée surprises with its notes of baked pastry and delicate floral aroma. Aged for 36 months on the lees, it has a smooth, rounded palate perfect for toasting or enjoying on its own. R600 a bottle online and at leading retailers.
You might also like....
Man vintners for a six
The perfect pair: Elunda Basson Red Blend 2021(Steenberg Estate)
A toast to Tokara