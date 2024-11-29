A soft refurbishment will see the new Pot Luck Club at The Peech merging the best of both spaces into one: the cosy elegance of Basalt with the edgy, industrial and sophisticated design The Pot Luck Club is known for.
Basalt makes way for Pot Luck Club at The Peech Hotel
The award-winning luxury boutique hotel aims to offer a broadly accessible dining experience to local diners and hotel guests
Image: Supplied
For five years Basalt has been a dynamic beacon of fine dining excellence in Johannesburg. Since opening in 2019, the restaurant at The Peech Hotel in Melrose has worked with some incredible chefs who through their different signatures brought prestige and award-winning recognition to the establishment.
First was Freddie Dias, followed by the post-pandemic pop-up series featuring Alex and Eloise Windebank of Farro fame, Tim Stewart and Tyeya Ngxola from the former La Petite Maison, then Candice Philip (who remained on as resident chef for two years), and now partner, chef James Diack who completes a two-year residency at Basalt on Dec 14th.
The date marks the last service for Basalt as the space will be taken over by The Pot Luck Club (PLC) by chef Luke Dale Roberts, which opened in Rosebank in May 2023. The Pot Luck Club’s signature Asian-inspired small plates will be served in an updated, chic space at The Peech, blending both brands’ distinctive styles.
Chef James Diack’s luxurious Indian winter tasting menu at Basalt
Speaking on this new chapter, hotel owner, Vicky Peech said, “As The Peech Hotel celebrates its 20th year in business, we aim to offer a dining experience that is more broadly accessible to our hotel guests and local patrons, by offering something that scales up or down, depending on the time of day or occasion.
“Basalt currently runs just three dinner services a week (Thursday to Saturday evenings), and by bringing The Pot Luck Club in we are expanding our offering to lunch and dinner, six days per week. Diners will have the option to casually share a few small plates with a glass of SA wine, while patrons seeking something more epic for a special occasion can run through the entire menu at leisure.”
Image: Supplied
A soft refurbishment will see the new Pot Luck Club at The Peech merging the best of both spaces into one: the cosy elegance of Basalt with the edgy, industrial and sophisticated design The Pot Luck Club is known for.
“Our designer, Aparna Ramani, has spent time in both Cape Town and Joburg Pot Luck Club spaces to really understand the brand essence and interior look and feel loved by many. Some of the iconic design elements from the existing Pot Luck space in Rosebank will be infused into the new space, offering loyal PLC fans a sense of nostalgia while bringing a fun and energetic feel into its new home,” Peech said.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside incredible local talent, by offering guests a unique and refined dining experience showcasing some of the best food and wine our country has to offer. It’s been rewarding to watch our junior team grow and develop under these brilliant chefs, and we have no doubt that will continue under Luke and his incredible team.”
Head Chef Ebie du Toit will take care of day-to-day operations, working alongside Dale Roberts and The Pot Luck Club’s group head chef, Jason Kosmas. The final service at The Pot Luck Club in Rosebank will take place on December 14, which will also be the last service at Basalt. The Pot Luck Club at The Peech Hotel, will start taking bookings from December 16 and the restaurant will officially open on January 28 2025.
