Stellenbosch and cabernet sauvignon are a match made in heaven, and this standout from the Regional Series is no exception. Six of Stellenbosch’s best winemakers contributed their finest cabernet sauvignon barrels to produce the ultimate expression of their region’s signature style. The result? Deep, brooding red fruit meets leather and spice on the nose, while the palate reveals a smooth texture and vibrant bursts of plum. R490 a bottle at wadebales.co.za
Drinks Cabinet
The perfect match
The Regional Series Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon
Image: Supplied
