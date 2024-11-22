Creativity and the hunger for recognition drive success; hunger for revenue, coupled with cash flow constraints, usually has the opposite effect. Chateau Margaux produced wines unworthy of a First Growth because its owners could not afford to apply essential quality controls through the lean years of the post-war Bordeaux market. It needed new ownership and huge investment to recover.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There is no complacency among Cape’s great estates
The flag-bearers of our vinous nation are still producing quality wine for major international markets
“There is a tide in the affairs of men,” as Shakespeare observed, “which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.” There’s no great wine estate that hasn’t been both the cause and victim of its ebb and flow, whether through neglect, bad luck or changing fashion.
Vin de Constance, for example, was once the most expensive wine in the world. Death, diminished family fortunes and the implosion of the Dutch East India Company contributed to its decline. It took almost two centuries to become an international icon again.
Sometimes fashion alone can explain the rise and fall, sometimes the vagaries of history. Madeira’s golden age dates to a time when fortified wine was generally preferred because it was stable and impervious to oxidation. But it also benefited from the proximity of the island to North America at the time of the American War of Independence and it remained the favourite drink of the Boston brahmins until well into the 19th century.
