A rich revival of Belfast’s heritage, Dunville’s PX 20YO Cask Strength Irish Whiskey is a distillation of two decades of celebrations into every sip. With notes of raisin, dark chocolate, and spiced winter warmth, this whiskey embodies luxury and craftsmanship. The palate reveals rich stewed fruits layered with mocha and a warm finish of cinnamon and cloves. This exquisite 20-year-old single malt is perfect for savouring on special occasions. R1 500 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Dunville’s PX 20YO Cask Strength Irish Whiskey
This whiskey embodies luxury and craftsmanship
Image: Supplied
