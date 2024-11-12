A Japanese-Peruvian native, Oshiro has had an illustrious career, most notably serving as the global and regional corporate executive chef for the Buddha-Bar Group. During his tenure, he was instrumental in opening 22 restaurants worldwide, overseeing culinary operations and establishing Buddha-Bar as a leading name in Pan-Asian, Japanese and Nikkei dining. His innovative approach and mastery in blending diverse culinary traditions have earned him a reputation as a visionary chef, admired across the industry.

In his new role, Oshiro will take charge of Tang’s international expansion, including the opening of Tang Dubai later this year. Located at the iconic Palace Downtown, this highly anticipated addition to Dubai’s dining scene will offer sweeping views of Burj Khalifa, and an opulent blend of Japanese izakaya-style dining and classic Cantonese cuisine.

Award-winning interior architect Tristan Du Plessis has been brought onboard to ensure the more than 900m2 space echoes the vibrant energy of Tang’s flagship locations in Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Square and Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.