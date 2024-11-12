In a move that’s sure to delight fans of its luxurious Pan-Asian cuisine, Tang Hospitality Group has appointed chef Erick Oshiro as its new global culinary director.
With over 20 years of experience in the international culinary landscape, Oshiro brings unparalleled expertise in Japanese, Pan-Asian and Nikkei cuisine, poised to elevate Tang’s gastronomic offerings to new heights.
A Japanese-Peruvian native, Oshiro has had an illustrious career, most notably serving as the global and regional corporate executive chef for the Buddha-Bar Group. During his tenure, he was instrumental in opening 22 restaurants worldwide, overseeing culinary operations and establishing Buddha-Bar as a leading name in Pan-Asian, Japanese and Nikkei dining. His innovative approach and mastery in blending diverse culinary traditions have earned him a reputation as a visionary chef, admired across the industry.
In his new role, Oshiro will take charge of Tang’s international expansion, including the opening of Tang Dubai later this year. Located at the iconic Palace Downtown, this highly anticipated addition to Dubai’s dining scene will offer sweeping views of Burj Khalifa, and an opulent blend of Japanese izakaya-style dining and classic Cantonese cuisine.
Award-winning interior architect Tristan Du Plessis has been brought onboard to ensure the more than 900m2 space echoes the vibrant energy of Tang’s flagship locations in Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Square and Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.
“Tang Hospitality Group founder Nicky van der Walt’s vision has always been to offer a luxury dining experience that marries contemporary Asian cuisine with exceptional service and stunning locales,” says Oshiro. “I am honoured to be part of this journey and look forward to contributing to the success of the group’s global growth.”
Chef Erick Oshiro’s appointment signals an exciting era of culinary excellence as we expand into Dubai and beyondNicky van der Walt, Tang Hospitality Group founder
Oshiro will collaborate closely with group executive chef Vixa Kalenga, who will continue to oversee operations at Tang’s award-winning establishments in SA. Together, they aim to offer guests across the globe an unmatched culinary experience that reflects Tang’s signature style: modern, luxurious and authentic.
Van der Walt is confident that Oshiro’s leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future of the brand. “Chef Erick’s rich background, from overseeing Buddha-Bar’s global operations to his deep knowledge of Nikkei cuisine, aligns perfectly with our vision for Tang. His appointment signals an exciting era of culinary excellence as we expand into Dubai and beyond.”
This article was sponsored by Tang Hospitality Group.