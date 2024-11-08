KWV XXO 20 YO Potstill Brandy
KWV XXO 20 YO Potstill Brandy
Image: Supplied

Experience the sophistication of KWV 20-Year-Old Brandy, double-distilled and matured in French oak for 20 years. This deep-amber delight offers layered aromas of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and vanilla oak spice. The full-bodied palate showcases an impeccable balance and a long, warming finish. Ideal for celebrating life with a cube of ice or simply sipping neat. Available at select retailers for R1 899.

You might also like....

Explore a little more: Mescal Espadín

This release is double distilled, brimming with well-balanced hints of sweet apple and smoke
Food & Drink
4 months ago

Cognac Craft

Honor Select Reserve is a symbol of luxury and style, inviting enthusiasts to savour the taste of French excellence at its smoothest
Food & Drink
5 months ago

From Jamaica with love

Monymusk distils authentic Jamaican pure single rum characterized by tropical scents and a long boozy finish
Food & Drink
5 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X