Experience the sophistication of KWV 20-Year-Old Brandy, double-distilled and matured in French oak for 20 years. This deep-amber delight offers layered aromas of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and vanilla oak spice. The full-bodied palate showcases an impeccable balance and a long, warming finish. Ideal for celebrating life with a cube of ice or simply sipping neat. Available at select retailers for R1 899.
Drinks Cabinet
Celebrate life with the KWV XXO 20 YO Potstill Brandy
The full-bodied palate showcases an impeccable balance and a long, warming finish
Image: Supplied
Experience the sophistication of KWV 20-Year-Old Brandy, double-distilled and matured in French oak for 20 years. This deep-amber delight offers layered aromas of dried fruit, dark chocolate, and vanilla oak spice. The full-bodied palate showcases an impeccable balance and a long, warming finish. Ideal for celebrating life with a cube of ice or simply sipping neat. Available at select retailers for R1 899.
You might also like....
Explore a little more: Mescal Espadín
Cognac Craft
From Jamaica with love