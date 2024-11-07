Tempelhoff, Gaag and Moloi attained two knives, while Richter, Molefe, Mlambo, Mabaso, Austin and O'Donnchu were awarded one knife.
The awards began with a vision of celebrating and inspiring culinary talent worldwide, and this year’s grand gala was the culmination of three days of gastronomic events, from talks by some of the world’s top chefs to collaborative dinners at Dubai’s finest restaurants.
Joanna Slusarczyk, co-founder of The Best Chef, said, “This year, we were privileged to acknowledge an extraordinary 550 chefs—each one an embodiment of skill, vision and dedication. The new Knife recognition system has allowed us to highlight chefs at all stages of their journey, giving due respect to their craft and contributions. Witnessing this level of talent, from renowned masters to emerging stars, all here in Dubai, has been profoundly moving. We are honoured to be a part of this journey and look forward to seeing these chefs continue to shape the future of global gastronomy.”
In addition to the awarding of knives, the evening also revealed the top three chefs for The World’s Best Chef Awards, with Rasmus Munk of the acclaimed Restaurant Alchemist taking the title of Best Chef, followed by Albert Adrià and Eric Vildgaard.
This year’s awards also spotlighted chefs making exceptional contributions in various specialities. Notable honourees included Albert Adrià of Enigma in Spain, who received “The Best (R)Evolution” award, René Frank of Coda in Germany, who was named “The Best Chef Pastry,” Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio in the UAE, awarded “The Best Dubai” award and Ana Roš of Hiša Franko in Slovenia, who was recognised with “The Best Voted by Professionals” award.”
The recognition of SA chefs at The Best Chef Awards highlights the country’s ever-growing influence on the global culinary scene, with diverse talent ranging from young innovators to seasoned experts proudly representing our culinary scene.
SA’s culinary talent recognised at Best Chef Awards 2024
Nine SA chefs were celebrated alongside the world’s best by the prestigious international organisation
On Wednesday evening, esteemed chefs from around the world gathered at the luxurious Atlantis, The Palm for the 8th annual Best Chef Awards. These awards recognise chefs globally for their talent, innovation, and excellence.
SA chefs Peter Tempelhoff (FYN, Cape Town), Johannes Richter (The LivingRoom, Durban), James Gaag (La Colombe, Cape Town), Moses Moloi (Gigi, Johannesburg), Wandile Mabaso (Les Creatifs, Johannesburg), Katlego Mlambo (Flames, Four Seasons Johannesburg), Callan Austin (Dusk, Stellenbosch), Mmabatho Molefe (formerly Emazulwini, Cape Town), and Rikku O’Donnchu (Riku Chef’s Counter, Cape Town) were recognised among the world’s best.
In a shift from previous years, the organisation has moved from a ranking system to a rating system, awarding chefs one, two, or three knives. In this system, three knives represent top-tier culinary mastery, two knives signify world-class excellence, and one knife denotes exceptional culinary skills.
