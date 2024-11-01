With its pale-lemon colour and fine bubbles, L’Ormarins Private Cuvée’s introduction is as impressive as its lingering finish. The nose delights with hints of orange blossom, marmalade, and a touch of briny oyster shell. On the palate, expect vibrant grapefruit and lemon zest, balanced by a creamy texture. Crafted at Anthonij Rupert’s Cap Classique Cellar, this gem is made from hand-picked grapes and aged for 88 months — a true testament to finesse. Priced at R450 per bottle, available at select retailers and online at rupertwines.com
Drinks Cabinet
Toast-worthy finesse: L’ormarins Private Cuvée
Crafted at Anthonij Rupert’s Cap Classique Cellar, this gem is made from hand-picked grapes and aged for 88 months
Image: Supplied
With its pale-lemon colour and fine bubbles, L’Ormarins Private Cuvée’s introduction is as impressive as its lingering finish. The nose delights with hints of orange blossom, marmalade, and a touch of briny oyster shell. On the palate, expect vibrant grapefruit and lemon zest, balanced by a creamy texture. Crafted at Anthonij Rupert’s Cap Classique Cellar, this gem is made from hand-picked grapes and aged for 88 months — a true testament to finesse. Priced at R450 per bottle, available at select retailers and online at rupertwines.com
