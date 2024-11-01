THE MENTOR AND THE PROTÉGÉ
Luke Dale Roberts and Carla Schulze
Chef Luke Dale Roberts earned numerous awards — locally and globally — after opening his restaurant The Test Kitchen in 2010. Post-pandemic, and with The Test Kitchen now re-opened as The Test Kitchen Fledglings — a social-upliftment project focused on training those hoping to enter the industry — his latest venture, Salon, in Cape Town, sees his return to fine dining. And at his side is his protégé, Carla Schulze, leading the charge as head chef. The new menu at Salon takes diners on a journey across the globe, inspired by Dale Roberts’s culinary travels. The experience, created in collaboration with Schulze, begins at home in South Africa before winding its way through Mexico, Toulouse and Marseilles in France, and the Philippines. Highlights include a playful twist on a cheese-and- Branston-pickle sandwich as a bread course, a cassoulet of pork cheek, and a fusion of global flavours in the seven-day-aged duck breast, served with textures of celeriac, citrus, and beetroot. It’s a beautiful experience with spectacular food and storytelling to match. salonct.co.za
Hot Seat
A salute to the trailblazers
We spotlight some of the innovators, mentors, and collaborators transforming the South African food scene
THE ENTREPRENEURS
Darren Badenhorst and Callan Austin
Chefs and restaurateurs Darren Badenhorst and Callan Austin, known for their Stellenbosch fine-dining establishment Dusk and cocktail bar Nocturne, are expanding their portfolio with the launch of The Beach House in Yzerfontein. This marks a departure from Stellenbosch and the ultra-fine, experimental dining for which they are known. Situated on the edge of Yzerfontein’s 16 Mile Beach on the West Coast, The Beach House offers an approachable yet sophisticated menu. Head chef Jacques Grove leads the kitchen, crafting dishes inspired by the locality. Expect freshly foraged mussels, coastal green salads, and whole, line-caught fish. The menu also features beachside classics such as fish and chips and peri-peri chicken, with a finer twist. For meat lovers, the 1.2kg prime rib à la Steak Florentine served with Café de Paris butter promises to be a showstopper too. beachhouserestaurant.co.za
THE COLLABORATORS
Absie Pantshwa and Vusi Ndlovu
Initially launched as a temporary restaurant at Cape Town’s Belmond Mount Nelson hotel, Edge — the brainchild of chef Vusi Ndlovu and restaurateur Absie Pantshwa — has evolved into a series of pop-up events across the country, alongside the live-fire eatery Mlilo at Time Out Market Cape Town. While Mlilo offers informal, braai-style cooking, Edge presents a refined and expressive interpretation of African cuisine, drawing inspiration from Ndlovu’s travels across the country and the continent. Signature dishes include “Zamalek” mussels, ujeqe (steamed bread) drenched in a gorgeously rich jus, and chicken yassa. Through Edge, Ndlovu collaborates with some of the country’s top chefs, creating an ever-evolving culinary experience and showcasing Africa and its cooking every step of the way. edgerestaurant.africa
THE EMPIRE
Gary Kyriacou and David Higgs
The duo behind Marble, the Joburg restaurant that energised the city’s dining scene, continue to expand their empire. Following the success of Marble, Zioux, and Saint, Gary Kyriacou and David Higgs are bringing Marble to Cape Town. The new Marble restaurant, atop the Union Castle Building at the V&A Waterfront, has 360° views that take in the Atlantic Ocean and Table Mountain. The menu will draw inspiration from the surroundings with fresh seafood, complementing the carnivorous offerings for which Marble is known. Patrons can also look forward to an exceptional wine programme, curated by sommelier Wikus Human, and the excellent service that has become synonymous with the Marble brand. @marble_capetown
From the November edition of Wanted, 2024