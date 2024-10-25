Proving that gold is always in fashion, KWV Brandy has once again made its mark on the global stage, earning three Double Gold medals at the prestigious 2024 International Spirits Challenge. As the only SA producer to achieve this distinction, KWV continues to solidify its reputation as the world’s most awarded cognac and brandy brand. Taking home one of those Double Gold medals, its KWV VS Potstill glistens in the glass with flecks of amber. On the nose this brandy is fresh and inviting, with bright aromas of sun-ripened apple and pear, soft dried peach, and apricot with hints of vanilla and caramel crisp. The palate is smooth, with a touch of exotic spice and a clean, crisp, warming finish with lingering notes of honey and wildflowers. R369 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
The gold standard: KWV VS brandy
KWV continues to solidify its reputation as the world’s most awarded cognac and brandy brand
Proving that gold is always in fashion, KWV Brandy has once again made its mark on the global stage, earning three Double Gold medals at the prestigious 2024 International Spirits Challenge. As the only SA producer to achieve this distinction, KWV continues to solidify its reputation as the world’s most awarded cognac and brandy brand. Taking home one of those Double Gold medals, its KWV VS Potstill glistens in the glass with flecks of amber. On the nose this brandy is fresh and inviting, with bright aromas of sun-ripened apple and pear, soft dried peach, and apricot with hints of vanilla and caramel crisp. The palate is smooth, with a touch of exotic spice and a clean, crisp, warming finish with lingering notes of honey and wildflowers. R369 a bottle.
You might also like...
Cognac Craft
Travel back in time
Barley wonderland: Bruichladdich 12yo