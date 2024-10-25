Inverroche Amber, one of three variants, with its fragrant and aromatic fynbos, woodiness and spicy notes beckons to the US palate as it shares these similarities with bourbon whiskey, said Inverroche MD Garth Watson.
“Its dark, rich amber hue makes it stand out on the shelf, which has opened the door to an enthusiastic reception for a uniquely African gin made with the bounty of the Cape floral kingdom to be poured in US cocktail bars and restaurants,” Watson said.
The other Inverroche variants are the Classic, a traditional London Dry style gin; and Verdant, with a golden-green hue and floral notes that come from the infusion of late summer blooms after distillation.
US bar managers, restaurant owners and liquor stores have responded eagerly to the arrival of the African luxury spirit, citing its originality on the gin shelf.
“The US has a big cocktail culture and Americans are very brand and sustainability conscious, which is an excellent match with Inverroche,” said Watson. “While some gins can be made within a few days, the fynbos for Inverroche is seasonal and it can take up to a year to produce our gins.
“The fynbos is grown by local farmers in the Western Cape area, while the cane spirit used is from sugar farmers in KwaZulu-Natal, localising the entire production value chain, including our bespoke bottles. Once Inverroche Amber has been distilled, it must steep for a few months to naturally adopt the rich, distinctive colour of the fynbos.”
Tequila may be having a margarita moment as the spirits market’s flavour of the month, but the quality and innovation of local gin Inverroche have seen the luxury African spirit growing its fanbase across the globe.
Conceptualised 12 years ago by Stillbaai resident Lorna Scott, who pioneered the use of the area’s indigenous fynbos to infuse traditional gin botanicals, Inverroche is a household name in SA.
In a campaign to capture the US market, Inverroche was launched in five states and is available in 15 including New York, Texas, California and Florida, with plans to expand to 33 states by accelerating distribution and volume through a dedicated city plan by the end of 2025.
The gins’ provenance, sustainability story and unique distillation process have created much interest among cocktail mixologists and liquor stores across the US where the gin boom shows no sign of abating. According to the IWSR drinks data analysis, the country’s gin market is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% between 2023 and 2028.
The lengthy and unique Inverroche distillation process adds to the brand’s mystery and luxury and has seen steady growth in Europe, where it has been available in Italy, Germany, France and the UK for the past three years.
“European tourists visit SA in larger numbers than their US counterparts, so they often enjoy Inverroche here first, and then buy it once they return home. This fits with our ambition to position Inverroche in the global market as an iconic African luxury spirit brand.”
From Stillbaai to the world, Inverroche’s journey from a local craft spirit to a global libation sensation is a testament to its authenticity and innovation in the competitive spirits industry.
“We are proud that our meticulously crafted gins showcase the Cape floral kingdom’s rich biodiversity, an essential part of SA’s heritage,” said Watson.
