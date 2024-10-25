Going into summer, what ideas for the different menus are you contemplating?
When I create menus, I always consider fresh, seasonable ingredients. In summer we tend to eat more seafood as its much lighter to eat in summer and we have a plethora of vegetables and fruits available. I also tend to focus on more Asian-styled menus especially Japanese as these are light dishes to serve. Summer fruit tarts with a variety of berries are always wonderful to end a meal.
How has your time in Singapore influenced your culinary experience and outcomes?
I am classically French trained and after my studies, I spent a year working at Le Manor Aux Quats Saisons, a 2 Michelin restaurant outside Oxford, with Raymond Blanc at the helm. So, from being a French trained chef, I had the wonderful opportunity to work with many Asian chefs from China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. This cemented my culinary influence to apply my classical French training with Asian influences.
Reservations are by private appointment for groups of up to 12 people. Clients are welcome to share their favourite plates, flavours or cuisines with Van der Nest beforehand, or may simply leave the menu in her experienced hands.
For reservations, email: elsaandcompany3@gmail.com
Elsa van der Nest launches exclusive dining experiences in Constantia Valley
Dubbed Dining with Elsa, they promise abundant elegance and global savoir-faire
Image: Supplied
Award-winning SA chef, culinary expert, educator and author, Elsa van der Nest is a gastronomic force. She boasts 30 years of experience, which have seen her shaping culinary zeitgeists for global kitchens as a consultant to some of the world’s discerning luxury brands.
She spent the last two decades living and working in Singapore, where she worked alongside Michelin-starred chefs, hosted private dinners for royalty and celebrities and created culinary experiences for some of the world’s most respected luxury marques.
She currently consults with Singapore’s Le Noir at Marina Bay Sands, collaborating with the restaurant and bar to conceptualise and develop an updated bar menu. Colour, vibrancy and abundance are her signatures matched with her keen eye for detail. She continues to work between Singapore and SA and has returned home to Cape Town, launching her exclusive dining events in the vineyards of the Constantia Valley.
Freddie Dias returns to Marabi Club
Dubbed Dining with Elsa, the private lunch and dinner services will be hosted at Van der Nest’s historic Cape Dutch-style homestead, with the towering peaks of the Table Mountain National Park as the backdrop. Laid out on the sun-dappled terrace for summer occasions, expect an eclectic style of vintage Russian glassware, French cutlery and hand-crafted napery collected by Van der Nest on her travels through France and Italy. Each menu will be paired with a selection of premium wines from an award-winning local cellar from the historic vineyards of Constantia.
Wanted spoke to Van der Nest about her new venture.
What is at the heart of entertaining?
The art of entertaining is to create an experience for guests from the time they enter your front door. The setting, flowers, decor, music, food and wine create an experience that will create a memorable occasion for one’s guests.
With Dining with Elsa, I want to offer sophisticated dining in a historical home where food and wine from the valley become a sensory experience.
Image: Supplied
Going into summer, what ideas for the different menus are you contemplating?
When I create menus, I always consider fresh, seasonable ingredients. In summer we tend to eat more seafood as its much lighter to eat in summer and we have a plethora of vegetables and fruits available. I also tend to focus on more Asian-styled menus especially Japanese as these are light dishes to serve. Summer fruit tarts with a variety of berries are always wonderful to end a meal.
How has your time in Singapore influenced your culinary experience and outcomes?
I am classically French trained and after my studies, I spent a year working at Le Manor Aux Quats Saisons, a 2 Michelin restaurant outside Oxford, with Raymond Blanc at the helm. So, from being a French trained chef, I had the wonderful opportunity to work with many Asian chefs from China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. This cemented my culinary influence to apply my classical French training with Asian influences.
Reservations are by private appointment for groups of up to 12 people. Clients are welcome to share their favourite plates, flavours or cuisines with Van der Nest beforehand, or may simply leave the menu in her experienced hands.
For reservations, email: elsaandcompany3@gmail.com
You might also like....
Luke Lawrence Barry is the new executive chef at the Belmond Mount Nelson
South Africans are wining and dining earlier, survey finds
The art and simplicity of gathering to eat