How we gather is important. Food meets art and design in the latest gift to gathering by Mpho Phalane’s Food I Love You!, called “Beyond the Table, A Supper Club”. It’s a collaboration between Phalane’s thriving food experience, PathNomad and a series of changing collaborators.
This new venture sees Phalane collaborating with a series of different hosts merging food with the hosts’ artistic interests. Set in the corner of Constitution Hill, these collaborations will bring together, food, art, music and design.
The first iteration of this SupperClub was launched last weekend, hosted by Cassandra Twala and Lulama Wolf, both longtime friends and creative mavens in design and art.
The venture sets out to explore the connection between creativity and friendship, creating a night of gathering, where stories are shared, and food and drink savoured for a memorable experience.
Supper Club tickets are available by emailing supperclub@foodiloveyou.co.za and they cost R1,250 each. There are also a series of benefits if you join the SupperClub membership programme.
There are more gatherings set for the coming months with different hosts, where we can look forward to more exciting collaborations bringing food and other forms of creativity together. A celebration that comes to life at the table.
Food I Love You launches new popup venture
Called ‘Beyond the Table, A Supper Club’, it brings together food, art, music and design
Image: Supplied
How we gather is important. Food meets art and design in the latest gift to gathering by Mpho Phalane’s Food I Love You!, called “Beyond the Table, A Supper Club”. It’s a collaboration between Phalane’s thriving food experience, PathNomad and a series of changing collaborators.
This new venture sees Phalane collaborating with a series of different hosts merging food with the hosts’ artistic interests. Set in the corner of Constitution Hill, these collaborations will bring together, food, art, music and design.
The first iteration of this SupperClub was launched last weekend, hosted by Cassandra Twala and Lulama Wolf, both longtime friends and creative mavens in design and art.
The venture sets out to explore the connection between creativity and friendship, creating a night of gathering, where stories are shared, and food and drink savoured for a memorable experience.
Supper Club tickets are available by emailing supperclub@foodiloveyou.co.za and they cost R1,250 each. There are also a series of benefits if you join the SupperClub membership programme.
There are more gatherings set for the coming months with different hosts, where we can look forward to more exciting collaborations bringing food and other forms of creativity together. A celebration that comes to life at the table.
You might also like....
Luke Lawrence Barry is the new executive chef at the Belmond Mount Nelson
South Africans are wining and dining earlier, survey finds
The view from the top