Cape Velvet rebrand
Cape Velvet rebrand
Image: Supplied

When the season calls for something sweet and stylish, Cape Velvet Cream Strawberry answers with flair. Rebranded and raring to go, this luscious liqueur blends the rich creaminess of Cape Velvet with a burst of fresh strawberry. Expect a smooth finish that lingers beautifully — it pairs wonderfully with light desserts or simply enjoy it on its own. Available at select retailers at R160 per bottle.

