Thebe Magugu draws inspiration from Moët & Chandon’s savoir-faire in Épernay

At the heart of Moët & Chandon’s philosophy is the concept of savoir-faire; the art of knowing and a profound understanding of one’s craft. For Magugu, this struck a personal chord. “Savoir-faire is the idea that you have dedicated your life to the intimate knowledge and understanding of your craft, and how you inject a bit of yourself into that,” he said.
“My knowledge of fashion and its creation is my way of communicating my beliefs, philosophies, ideas, wants, fears, and needs — my work is a reflection of who I am as a person. That’s what makes savoir-faire an incredibly personal undertaking.”
Magugu’s experience in Épernay highlight the importance of balancing tradition with modernity — a principle he feels is vital for keeping culture alive. “I always say: one preserves culture and history by injecting it with innovation and modernity, otherwise it will be left behind, especially for younger generations, who are essentially the custodians of the future,” he said.
He uses the example of the Basotho blanket, a distinct woollen garment worn by the Basotho people. “I am proud of this idea of the Basotho blanket, but it’s not very practical for me to always wear it. So, I thought of taking the print of the Basotho and weaving it into a lightweight cotton, so I can wear my culture proudly but also be able to function in the demands of my day-to-day life.”
This innovation is also something he recognises in Moët & Chandon. “Ideas of sophistication, quality and storytelling can be translated across a variety of disciplines,” he added.
Image: Supplied
Thebe Magugu is embarking on a collaboration with Moët & Chandon, merging his creative vision with its celebrated savoir-faire. Inspired by his recent trip to Épernay, the heart of Champagne production, Magugu is integrating the elegance and craftsmanship of the esteemed Champagne house into his designs. This partnership seeks to blend his contemporary style with Moët & Chandon’s rich heritage, creating a distinctive garment that celebrates both innovation and tradition.
Known for his namesake luxury brand, Magugu champions SA heritage, craft and design. As the host of this year’s Champagne Day (October 25), he was invited to join Moët & Chandon in Épernay, where he saw first-hand the Maison’s endless craftsmanship and creativity.
For Magugu, Épernay was a discovery of timeless elegance and heritage. “One of the overarching thoughts I had during this trip was the idea of preservation, and what a constant activity that is,” he said.
“It blows my mind that Moët & Chandon have managed to preserve a brand since 1743, and for it still to be even more relevant in 2024 — that takes constant preservation and education.” The theme of preservation resonates deeply with Magugu and he sees a striking similarity between his creative journey and the process behind crafting champagne at Moët & Chandon.
Through his work, he advocates for the preservation and celebration of African culture's rich beauty and complexity.
“My name is Thebe Magugu, and if you break that down, ‘Thebe’ means shield and ‘Magugu’ means treasure, so my name essentially means ‘He who protects our treasures’, because I want to preserve and showcase the sophistication and nuance of our culture,” he said.
“It is a meticulous and calculated process and Moët & Chandon does the same. To perfect the centuries-old process of creating champagne takes a level of respect, know-how and talent.” He added that witnessing Moët & Chandon’s craft in action gave him a renewed appreciation for luxury.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
During his time in Épernay, he found himself drawn to the roses that flourished everywhere. “Roses come with so many symbolic meanings, and I began to think about what roses — and their different colours — would look like as a garment,” he said. “I noticed that I began seeing red roses, pink roses, then white roses — like a gradient, which was the premise of a print.”
This print will be translated onto a lightweight chiffon fabric, to create an entire garment. “We want to create a bodice that looks like the petals of a rose and a skirt that is pleated asymmetrically, creating a full look that has the drama of a couture piece and the comfort of something in ready-to-wear,” Magugu shared.
Inspired by the elegance and expertise of Moët & Chandon, he fuses the romantic allure of roses with innovative design techniques to craft a garment that seamlessly merges the grandeur of couture with the practicality of ready-to-wear. This fusion of savoir-faire and creative vision highlights how cultural preservation can be harmoniously blended with modernity, offering a fresh narrative in the world of luxury.
