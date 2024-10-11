Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc 2024
This cool-climate sauvignon blanc is as complex as it is captivating. Pale straw in colour with an ever-so-slight green hue, it’s the ultimate pairing for sunny days spent beside the sea or swimming pool. A seductive bouquet of fresh cape gooseberry, nettle, lemon zest, Granny Smith apple, and white peach leads to a lively palate with citrus blossom and Steenberg’s characteristic flinty minerality. R155 a bottle.
Image: Supplied
Steenberg Merlot 2021
A quintessential cool-climate expression of the cultivar, this red gets its lively edge from notes of plum, liquorice, and mulberry. The nose offers cedarwood and lavender while the broody palate reveals raspberry jam, umami, and spicy clove. Velvety and well-integrated, it has just the right amount of acidity and fine tannins to lure you back. This full-bodied beauty will stand up well to rich, Mediterranean dishes and flavours. R222 per bottle.
Image: Supplied
