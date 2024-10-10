Guests can look forward to dishes such as fresh tuna tartare served with caramelised coconut and sugarcane, seared linefish with mussels, peri peri and askoek, as well as chargrilled squid complemented by pearl barley and a bold rum sauce.
Those who love something a bit meatier will enjoy the venison with elements of sour fig and pickled pear or the lamb rump served with the chefs’ twist on a potjie as a side, along with spinach, butternut, and a skopo jus.
Provocative interiors
The restaurant has been designed by KT-Interior Architectural Studio, who have created a moody, stylish, and provocative space, bringing Chef Ryan’s vision for COY to life. The restaurant’s dark and sophisticated interior was designed to ensure that the chefs’ vibrant food remains centre stage, while also accentuating the views of the ocean and the backdrop of Table Mountain— a magnificent vista visible through every window
COY restaurant is now open at the V&A Waterfront
Guests can look forward to a refined take on fine dining with a focus on Southern Africa’s often-overlooked ingredients
Image: Jan Ras Photography
The latest venture and second restaurant, COY, by acclaimed chef Ryan Cole is now open at its prime location at the V&A Waterfront, with head chefs Teenola Govender and Geoffrey Abrahams at the helm.
COY, housed in a stand-alone building between the Bascule Bridge and the Robinson Dry Dock, sits on the water’s edge and boasts eye-catching views of the luxurious marina with its grand yachts on one side, and the Brute fishing boats passing through the operational harbour on the other. Table Mountain provides an iconic African backdrop for this new dining destination.
Exclusive | Chef Ryan Cole to open new restaurant COY in Cape Town
The often-overlooked ingredients
The restaurant offers a relaxed yet refined take on fine dining with a focus on Southern African cuisine. Ryan, alongside head chefs Abrahams and Govender, has been exploring and rediscovering Africa’s often-overlooked treasures, from cooking techniques to culinary stories, and ingredients.
COY’s menu features two dining experiences: an immersive seven-course tasting menu, and “the twos”, a lighter lunch option. Complementing the tasting menu is a carefully curated wine pairing, while an exceptional wine list and a selection of cocktails are available too.
Image: Jan Ras Photography
Image: Jan Ras Photography
COY celebrates local craftsmanship, the essence of Africa and its cuisines, the beauty of ingredients, and the vibrant spirit of Cape Town – hidden in plain sight.
