Graham Beck Pinot Meunier 2022
Graham Beck’s latest limited release is a groundbreaking addition to South Africa’s Cap Classique landscape. Crafted from pinot meunier grapes grown in the Robertson and Elgin region, the base wine was divided and fermented in four different vessels (French oak barrels, terracotta amphorae, ceramic pots, and stainless-steel tanks). After being expertly blended back together, second fermentation took place “under cork” instead of via the traditional crown cap, adding a delicate softness. Expect a nose abounding in white peach, red apple, and subtle red berries, followed by a vibrant acidity on the palate, complemented by fine bubbles and a delicate mousse. R850 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
The exceptional Graham Beck
The two wines are groundbreaking additions to the SA Cap Classique landscape
Graham Beck Pinot Noir Rosé 2018
The recent Amorim Cap Classique Challenge Trophy winner in the rosé category, this beauty is turning heads. The salmon-pink hue belies a berry-laden ripeness, with subtle spice from the pinot noir and the chardonnay contributing a creamy complexity. Light yeasty aromas and rich strawberry notes follow through to the palate, enhanced by a fine mousse. Available at select retailers or online for R2 340 for a case of six.
Image: Supplied
