Image: Supplied

Graham Beck Pinot Noir Rosé 2018

 

The recent Amorim Cap Classique Challenge Trophy winner in the rosé category, this beauty is turning heads. The salmon-pink hue belies a berry-laden ripeness, with subtle spice from the pinot noir and the chardonnay contributing a creamy complexity. Light yeasty aromas and rich strawberry notes follow through to the palate, enhanced by a fine mousse. Available at select retailers or online for R2 340 for a case of six.

Graham Beck Artisan Collection Pinot Meunier 2022
Graham Beck Artisan Collection Pinot Meunier 2022
Image: Supplied

Graham Beck Pinot Meunier 2022

Graham Beck’s latest limited release is a groundbreaking addition to South Africa’s Cap Classique landscape. Crafted from pinot meunier grapes grown in the Robertson and Elgin region, the base wine was divided and fermented in four different vessels (French oak barrels, terracotta amphorae, ceramic pots, and stainless-steel tanks). After being expertly blended back together, second fermentation took place “under cork” instead of via the traditional crown cap, adding a delicate softness. Expect a nose abounding in white peach, red apple, and subtle red berries, followed by a vibrant acidity on the palate, complemented by fine bubbles and a delicate mousse. R850 a bottle.

You might also like....

A toast to Tokara

The Reserve Collection Chenin Blanc Straw Wine is a sensory delight with hints of orange, honey, and marmalade
Food & Drink
5 months ago

A French SA connection: La Motte Vin de Joie Rosé 2023

Inspired by the style of French rosé, it celebrates South Africa’s diverse varietal and terroir combination
Food & Drink
5 months ago

VERGELEGEN V 2018: THE COLLECTOR’S EDITION

The cabernet sauvignon and merlot blend exudes fresh notes of spice, dark chocolate, and cedar wood
Food & Drink
6 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X