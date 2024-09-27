With over three centuries of innovative viticulture behind it, Vergelegen’s new range and labels set out to celebrate its history while honouring the future it works so hard to conserve. Having been crowned the first Biodiversity and Wine Initiative champion, the estate is self-sufficient in terms of water, solar-powered, and plants 1 000 trees a year. Design inspiration was drawn from the estate’s rich history, natural beauty, and ongoing commitment to sustainability. With beautifully illustrated labels (thanks to artists Linda Smal and Rohan Etsebeth), our favourites include:
Vergelegen’s new look
The new range and labels celebrate Vergelegen’s history while honouring the future it works so hard to conserve
Image: Supplied
With over three centuries of innovative viticulture behind it, Vergelegen’s new range and labels set out to celebrate its history while honouring the future it works so hard to conserve. Having been crowned the first Biodiversity and Wine Initiative champion, the estate is self-sufficient in terms of water, solar-powered, and plants 1 000 trees a year. Design inspiration was drawn from the estate’s rich history, natural beauty, and ongoing commitment to sustainability. With beautifully illustrated labels (thanks to artists Linda Smal and Rohan Etsebeth), our favourites include:
MMV Cap Classique Blanc de Blanc:
Image: Supplied
A fine mousse with hints of brioche, citrus, spice, and baked apples leads to a long, lingering and refreshing finish. From the Reserve range, priced between R350 and R400 a bottle.
Estate Red 2018:
Image: Suppiied
The flagship wines from the Estate range are crafted from grapes grown in selected vineyard blocks and barrel-fermented in French oak. Prices range between R375 and R550 a bottle.
Vergelegen V:
Image: Supplied
Available by allocation only, the icon of the Icon collection retails at R2 000 a bottle (with box). Grapes are harvested from prime vineyard blocks reserved exclusively for V.
Wild Winds Sauvignon Blanc:
Image: Supplied
Hailing from the Heritage range, this beauty is a pure expression of sauvignon blanc with guava and honeydew-melon notes on the nose. From R150 to R180 a bottle.
