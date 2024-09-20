The Dalmore 12 year old
A whisky with a legacy as rich as its flavour, The Dalmore 12 Year Old exemplifies over 180 years of unrivalled craftsmanship. Each bottle bears the royal-stag emblem — a symbol of the Mackenzie clan’s heritage and a testament to the brand’s storied history. This exceptional single malt is matured in American white-oak ex-bourbon casks before being finished in rare, aged oloroso-sherry casks, exclusive to The Dalmore. The result is a whisky of legendary depth, where the signature notes of chocolate and orange are enhanced by layers of rich, nutty undertones.Perfect for sipping neat or with a splash of water, this beauty pairs exceptionally well with dark chocolate or a rich fruitcake. Available at select retailers at R1 589 a bottle.
Drinks Cabinet
Beautiful beverages
A homage to drinks that intoxicate all the senses
Image: Supplied
The Dalmore 12 year old
Image: Supplied
Seriously Old Dirt 2022 (Magnum)
For those who appreciate a wine with depth and elegance, Seriously Old Dirt delivers in spades. This cabernet-sauvignon-dominant blend showcases a bouquet of red and black fruits balanced with notes of cinnamon and clove. The palate is smooth and silky, with concentrated black fruit and dark chocolate. Each varietal is harvested and fermented separately before being matured for 18 months in French oak. Available in magnum bottles, priced at R2 000 for a case of four.
