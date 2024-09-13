Jack Black Lumberjack Amber Ale
Jack Black Lumberjack Amber Ale

When Jack Black resurrects a legend, you know it’s going to be epic. Enter Lumberjack Amber Ale, back by popular demand. Originally a fan favourite, this robust ale is all about hearty malt, balanced with pine-citrus notes that bring the outdoors right to your glass. Perfect for pairing with grilled sausages, smoky ribs, or a juicy steak, Lumberjack Amber Ale is available in limited quantities at select retailers, online, and at Jack Black’s Taproom. Don’t miss out on the limited-edition Lumberjack T-shirts — just like the beer, they won’t last long. R585 a case (for 24).

You might also like....

Cape innovation: Jack Black Cape Pale Ale

This thirst quencher is made from the best natural ingredients
Food & Drink
1 month ago

From Jamaica with love

Monymusk distils authentic Jamaican pure single rum characterized by tropical scents and a long boozy finish
Food & Drink
3 months ago

Insólito Reposado

This additive-free tequila has a smooth palate of almond, vanilla, and some spice, leading to a clean finish
Food & Drink
4 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X