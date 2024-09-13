When Jack Black resurrects a legend, you know it’s going to be epic. Enter Lumberjack Amber Ale, back by popular demand. Originally a fan favourite, this robust ale is all about hearty malt, balanced with pine-citrus notes that bring the outdoors right to your glass. Perfect for pairing with grilled sausages, smoky ribs, or a juicy steak, Lumberjack Amber Ale is available in limited quantities at select retailers, online, and at Jack Black’s Taproom. Don’t miss out on the limited-edition Lumberjack T-shirts — just like the beer, they won’t last long. R585 a case (for 24).
Drinks Cabinet
A legend resurrected: Lumberjack amber ale
Originally a fan favourite, this robust ale is all about hearty malt, balanced with pine-citrus notes
