Devil's Peak Afrofunk Secret Agent
Devil's Peak Afrofunk Secret Agent
Image: Supplied

Produced at Devil’s Peak’s own brewery as a limited release, the experimental Afrofunk beers tend to push the boundaries of what beer can be, all while elevating the segment to be in line with the very best. Its latest offering? Secret Agent.

Fresh characters of raspberry, vanilla, roasted malt, and bourbon dominate the nose. Raspberries lend a vibrant acidity to the palate with a complimentary rich malt backbone. Available at select retailers for R300 (per six-bottle case).

You might also like....

From Jamaica with love

Monymusk distils authentic Jamaican pure single rum characterized by tropical scents and a long boozy finish
Food & Drink
3 months ago

Travel back in time

This Cranberry Gin Liqueur pays homage to a long-gone but much-loved aperitif culture
Food & Drink
3 months ago

Insólito Reposado

This additive-free tequila has a smooth palate of almond, vanilla, and some spice, leading to a clean finish
Food & Drink
4 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X