Produced at Devil’s Peak’s own brewery as a limited release, the experimental Afrofunk beers tend to push the boundaries of what beer can be, all while elevating the segment to be in line with the very best. Its latest offering? Secret Agent.
Fresh characters of raspberry, vanilla, roasted malt, and bourbon dominate the nose. Raspberries lend a vibrant acidity to the palate with a complimentary rich malt backbone. Available at select retailers for R300 (per six-bottle case).
Drinks Cabinet
Fancy a pint of Afrofunk?
Devil’s Peak’s experimental Afrofunk beers push the boundaries of what beer can be
Image: Supplied
